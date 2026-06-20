Paraguay's Matias Galarza scored the 2026 FIFA World Cup's fastest goal, finding the net just 64 seconds into the Group D match against Turkiye. His strike surpassed a record set earlier the same day by Morocco's Ismael Saibari (70 seconds).

Paraguay midfielder Matias Galarza etched his name into FIFA World Cup history after scoring the fastest goal of the 2026 tournament, finding the net just 64 seconds into his side's crucial Group D clash against Turkiye. The 24-year-old capitalised on a Turkish turnover deep in their own half before unleashing a powerful low strike from outside the penalty area that beat goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir and gave Paraguay an early 1-0 lead.

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The goal surpassed the previous fastest strike of the tournament, set on the same day earlier by Morocco midfielder Ismael Saibari, who scored after 70 seconds in his side's 1-0 victory over Scotland.

A Critical Moment for Paraguay

For Paraguay, Galarza's record-breaking effort came at a critical moment. La Albirroja entered the match under pressure following a heavy 4-1 defeat to the United States in their opening group fixture. The early breakthrough provided a significant boost to Paraguay's hopes of reviving their World Cup campaign and altered the tactical complexion of the contest, forcing Turkiye to chase the game from the outset.

https://x.com/FIFAWorldCup/status/2068170330338648274

Mounting Pressure on Turkiye

Turkiye, meanwhile, were already facing mounting pressure after a disappointing 2-0 loss to Australia in their tournament opener. The concession left them staring at the possibility of another damaging result and a bottom spot in Group D.

Player Profile

Galarza, who was born in Asuncion on February 11, 2002, has emerged as an important figure for Paraguay since making his international debut in 2022. The central midfielder has now registered two goals in 14 appearances for the national team. At the club level, Galarza began his career with Paraguayan giants Olimpia before moving to Brazilian side Vasco da Gama. He currently plays for Major League Soccer club Atlanta United on loan from Argentine powerhouse River Plate.

Historical Context

While Galarza now holds the record for the fastest goal of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the all-time World Cup mark remains with Turkish forward Hakan Sukur, who famously scored after just 10.8 seconds against South Korea in the third-place playoff at the 2002 FIFA World Cup.

Paraguay will hope Galarza's historic strike proves to be more than a statistical milestone as they continue their fight for a place in the knockout stages. (ANI)