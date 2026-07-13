Neeru Dhanda became the first Indian woman to win an individual gold in the women's trap at an ISSF World Cup. The 26-year-old credits her fearless mindset for the historic win and now aims for the Asian Games, World Championship, and LA 2028 Olympics.

Fresh from becoming the first Indian woman to win an individual gold medal in the women's trap event at an ISSF World Cup, Neeru Dhanda says a fearless mindset and unwavering self-belief helped her script history in Lonato, Italy, as she now shifts her focus towards the Asian Games, World Championship and ultimately the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.

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The 26-year-old shotgun shooter produced a composed display in the final to finish with 27 hits out of 30, edging former world champion and Olympian Carole Cormenier of France after the two were locked at 25-all heading into the final two shots. Earlier, Dhanda had topped qualification with a national record score of 121 out of 125 before completing the biggest victory of her career.

Reflecting on a Historic Win

Reflecting on the achievement, Dhanda described the medal as a landmark moment not just for herself but for Indian shotgun shooting. "The day felt like a very special day for the entire Indian shooting team and for India, especially for me, my family, the Indian Army, Bhopal Shooting Academy, the NRAI (National Rifle Association of India), and SAI (Sports Authority of India). It was a huge day for everyone," she told ANI.

The Indian Army's Naib Subedar, who is set to be promoted to Subedar, also credited her coaches, support staff and institutions for helping her reach the top. "I want to thank everyone for supporting me so much. We have a foreign coach, and it's because of him that we reached this stage and were able to experience this feeling. Everyone's love, prayers, and support are with us," she added.

Dhanda admitted that missing out on finals in her previous three World Cup appearances made the breakthrough even sweeter. "I felt from the start that I had to do this; I had missed out on the finals the last three times. Breaking this barrier has helped develop great confidence. The feeling is next-level. I thank God for this day," she said.

The Champion's Mindset and Strategy

Dhanda trains primarily under India's foreign shotgun coach and London Olympics gold medalist Peter Wilson, while Olympian Mansher Singh acts as the High-Performance Manager.

Asked about handling pressure in the final, Dhanda revealed that confidence, rather than nerves, defined her approach. "There's no pressure. Those standing there might be champions, but on that day, if I'm standing with them, I'm also a champion. My mindset was: I am a champion; if I am standing here, I am a champion," she said.

"When they announced my name, I gave my mind a signal of energy and victory, telling myself I had won. That was the strategy. My coaches, Peter (Wilson) and Mansher, have made me so technically strong that there were no issues there. I just had to give myself a mental 'click' and execute it," she added.

She further added that every target was treated as a fresh opportunity. "I kept resetting myself for every new shot, seeing each as a challenge and an opportunity. Thinking of it as a blessing from God, I had to give my 200%," Dhanda said.

A Message of Perseverance

Sending a message to aspiring athletes, Dhanda said, "Wherever you are, whether winning or losing, in any condition or profession, don't give up. You have to fight everywhere, and you must fight strongly."

An Inspiring Journey

Dhanda's journey to the top has been equally inspiring. Born into a middle-class family, with her father a farmer and mother a homemaker, her interest in shooting began after watching her maternal cousin Lakshay Sheoran win a silver medal at the 2018 Asian Games.

Her family had moved from Haryana's Jind to Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri more than a decade ago. She credited her family, the Madhya Pradesh State Shooting Academy, the Indian Army, the Sports Authority of India under the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS), Olympic Gold Quest (OGQ), and NRAI for supporting her development.

Sights Set on Future Glory

Looking ahead, Dhanda has already set her sights on bigger prizes. "The Asian Games are next. I'm participating in three events -- team, individual, and mixed team. After that, in November, is the World Championship. My focus is on winning a quota and a gold medal there. Beyond that, the focus is on the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics; I've set small steps for myself to work towards that," she said.

The ISSF World Championship will be held in Doha, Qatar, from November 1 to 14, while the shotgun competitions at the Asian Games will take place in September in Japan's Aichi-Nagoya. (ANI)