Shimron Hetmyer has been drafted into the West Indies squad for the remaining ODIs against New Zealand, replacing the injured Justin Greaves. Hetmyer's inclusion comes after his MLC team, the Seattle Orcas, failed to make the playoffs.

Hetmyer's Path to Return

Shimron Hetmyer has been drafted into the West Indies squad for the second and third ODIs against New Zealand, replacing the injured Justin Greaves. Greaves sustained a back injury that ruled him out of the opening ODI in Providence and has since returned to Barbados to continue his rehabilitation, Cricket West Indies confirmed in a statement.

Hetmyer, who last featured in an ODI in June 2025, was recalled for the three-match series against Sri Lanka earlier this year but did not make an appearance. He was initially omitted from the squad for the opening three ODIs against New Zealand to complete his Major League Cricket (MLC) commitments with the Seattle Orcas, as per ESPNcricinfo.

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However, the Seattle Orcas finished fifth in the MLC league stage and failed to qualify for the playoffs, allowing Hetmyer to rejoin the West Indies squad. The left-hander scored 164 runs in 10 matches during the tournament, striking at 136.66.

Update on Justin Greaves

Cricket West Indies added that Greaves will be reassessed ahead of the final two ODIs against New Zealand and the subsequent two-Test series against Pakistan. The all-rounder is coming off a memorable Test series against Sri Lanka, where he scored a career-best 180 in the drawn second Test and was named Player of the Series after helping West Indies secure their first Test series victory since 2023.

Series and Squad Information

Cricket West Indies has named a squad for the opening three ODIs of the series, with the squad for the remaining two matches set to be announced later this week.

West Indies took the lead in the series when they beat New Zealand by seven wickets in the opening ODI.

West Indies squad for first three ODIs vs New Zealand:

Shai Hope (C/WK), Ackeem Auguste, John Campbell, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Shimron Hetmyer, Amir Jangoo, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Vitel Lawes, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Sherfane Rutherford, Jayden Seales. (ANI)