The Champions League quarter-final draw is confirmed, with heavyweight clashes lined up. Who faces who in the next round? Here’s a look at the matchups that promise drama, goals and European football history.

Barcelona hit Newcastle United for seven to reach the Champions League quarter-finals on Wednesday, while Liverpool overturned a first-leg deficit to beat Galatasaray in their last-16 tie and both Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid advanced to the next round.

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Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski both scored twice as La Liga leaders Barcelona tore apart Newcastle at the Camp Nou, winning 7-2 in the second leg of their last-16 encounter to progress 8-3 on aggregate.

A spectacular match saw Anthony Elanga twice score for Newcastle inside the opening half-hour to cancel out goals by Raphinha and Marc Bernal.

However, the Catalans went back in front when Lamine Yamal converted a penalty deep in first-half stoppage time to make it 3-2 on the night, and they never looked back.

Fermin Lopez ran through for 4-2 early in the second half before Lewandowski added a quick-fire double either side of the hour mark, and Raphinha completed the scoring in the 72nd minute.

"The confidence that we got in the second half was good to see," said Barca coach Hansi Flick.

It was a chastening defeat for Newcastle and just the third time since 1955 that an English team has conceded at least eight goals on aggregate in a European tie -- one of the other occasions was this week, when Chelsea lost 8-2 on aggregate to Paris Saint-Germain.

"When the game was effectively over we didn't react well to that, so it became a very difficult second half," said Newcastle coach Eddie Howe.

It was also just the third time Barcelona have scored seven in a Champions League game, and Flick's side can now look forward to an all-Spanish quarter-final next month against Atletico.

Diego Simeone's men lost 3-2 on the night to Tottenham Hotspur in London, but progressed 7-5 on aggregate thanks to their 5-2 victory last week.

Randal Kolo Muani headed in on the half-hour to give Spurs the lead on the night and suggest a stunning comeback in the tie was possible.

A superb Julian Alvarez strike just after half-time doused the home side's hopes, even if a fine Xavi Simons effort put Tottenham back in front.

David Hancko headed in Atletico's second on the night, before Simons converted a last-minute penalty for his second of the game as Spurs rescued some pride by ending a run of eight matches without a win.

- Half-centuries for Kane, Salah -

Liverpool were too good for Galatasaray, overturning a 1-0 first-leg deficit against the Turkish side with a comprehensive 4-0 win at Anfield.

Arne Slot's side went ahead on 25 minutes through a lovely first-time finish at a corner from Dominik Szoboszlai.

Mohamed Salah then had a poor penalty saved in first-half stoppage time, but the Egyptian made up for that in style after the break.

He laid on two goals in the space of three minutes, one for Hugo Ekitike and the other for Ryan Gravenberch.

Salah then scored the fourth himself just after the hour, curling a superb effort into the far corner from the edge of the area from a Florian Wirtz lay-off.

It was his 10th club goal this season was also his 50th in the Champions League, and it sealed a 4-1 aggregate victory which takes the Reds through to a quarter-final against PSG.

That will be a repeat of a last-16 tie a year ago which PSG won on penalties -- the French club have won four knockout ties against English opponents since the start of 2025.

"We could (have) won 10-0, but we did a good job. We can be proud," said Ekitike.

Bayern's progress against Atalanta was never in doubt after their 6-1 win in the first leg in Italy, and they followed that with a 4-1 success in Munich.

Harry Kane opened the scoring with a retaken first-half penalty -- his initial effort had been saved -- and then added a brilliant second on 54 minutes.

The brace took the Englishman to a half-century of Champions League goals, as he joined Salah and Thierry Henry on that overall mark -- Kane has done it in 66 games compared to 97 for Salah.

Teenager Lennart Karl got Bayern's third and Luis Diaz the fourth, with Lazar Samardzic pulling one back as the Germans progress 10-2 on aggregate -- they now face Real Madrid in a heavyweight showdown.

"We don't fear anyone," Kane told DAZN when asked about the prospect of that tie.

UCL Quater Finals -

Bayern vs Real Madrid

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid

Sporting vs Arsenal

PSG vs Liverpool

© Agence France-Presse (Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)