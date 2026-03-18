PSG, Real Madrid and Arsenal advanced to the Champions League quarter-finals, while Sporting staged a stunning comeback to eliminate Bodo/Glimt. Tuesday’s results set up heavyweight clashes and ended a remarkable underdog run.

Holders Paris Saint-Germain, record 15-time winners Real Madrid and Arsenal surged into the quarter-finals of the Champions League on Tuesday, while Sporting produced a brilliant comeback in Portugal to end Bodo/Glimt's remarkable run.

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PSG appear to be coming back into the form which saw them win the Champions League for the first time in their history last season, as the French club crushed Chelsea 3-0 in London to claim a comprehensive 8-2 aggregate victory in their last-16 tie.

Chelsea had been left with a mountain to climb after a late collapse in last week's first leg, and PSG quickly snuffed out any chance the English club had.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia followed his first-leg double by opening the scoring on six minutes at Stamford Bridge, with Chelsea defender Mamadou Sarr misjudging a long ball on his Champions League debut and then being outmuscled by the Georgian who applied the finish.

Bradley Barcola fired in a brilliant second goal from an Achraf Hakimi assist, and the home fans were streaming for the exits when substitute Senny Mayulu swept in PSG's third on the night just after the hour.

"We clearly dominated, we are very happy to be in the quarter-finals and I think it is well deserved," PSG coach Luis Enrique told Canal Plus.

PSG's fourth victory against English opposition in a two-legged knockout tie since the start of last year sets up a last-eight tie against Liverpool or Galatasaray, who meet on Wednesday at Anfield with the Turkish side leading 1-0 from the first leg.

Two-time European champions Chelsea were not the only English club to be eliminated on Tuesday, with Manchester City losing 2-1 at home to Real as they went out 5-1 on aggregate.

Real led 3-0 from the first leg in Spain, where Federico Valverde scored a hat-trick, and their qualification was never in doubt after City's Bernardo Silva was sent off on 20 minutes for stopping a goalbound Vinicius Junior shot on the line with his arm.

Vinicius converted the penalty, and Pep Guardiola's side had too much to do, even if Erling Haaland levelled the scores on the night before half-time with his 30th goal this season.

- Sporting comeback sinks Bodo/Glimt -

Real replaced Thibaut Courtois with Andriy Lunin in goal at half-time, and the tie was over long before Vinicius scored again in stoppage time to seal the win on the night.

"All of us players know that the good games are coming and when Madrid play in this competition, everything changes," said Vinicius, as Real knocked City out for the third season running.

Real are almost certain to face Bayern Munich in a heavyweight quarter-final, with the Germans 6-1 up against Atalanta before Wednesday's return match.

Premier League leaders Arsenal's dream of a quadruple remains alive after they beat Bayer Leverkusen 2-0 at the Emirates Stadium for a 3-1 aggregate success.

They had needed a late penalty to draw in Germany last week, and finished the tie off in the return with goals either side of half-time from Eberechi Eze and Declan Rice.

Eze broke the deadlock with a long-range rocket late in the first half and Rice's composed finish killed off Leverkusen.

"We had four or five situations where we should have scored a third but overall we fully deserved to win and be into the quarter-finals," said Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta.

His team now face Manchester City in the English League Cup final on Sunday, and will play Sporting in the quarter-finals.

The Portuguese champions produced a superb fightback, overturning a 3-0 deficit from last week's first leg against Bodo/Glimt by beating the Norwegians 5-0 after extra time in Lisbon.

Goncalo Inacio and Pedro Goncalves scored before a Luis Suarez penalty on 78 minutes forced extra time.

Uruguayan full-back Maxi Araujo gave Sporting the lead in the tie for the first time in the 92nd minute, and Rafael Nel made sure of their progress with the fifth right at the end.

Bodo/Glimt's fantastic run comes to an end as Sporting reach the quarters of Europe's elite club competition for the first time since 1983.

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© Agence France-Presse (Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)