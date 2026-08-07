The Argentine Football Association (AFA) has backed FIFA President Gianni Infantino for re-election, praising his 10-year tenure focused on football development and governance. The AFA also acknowledged FIFA's apology over a withdrawn project.

The Argentine Football Association (AFA) extended its support to FIFA president Gianni Infantino and the work done under him during the last 10 years, pointing out that the main focus was the "development of football throughout the world and institutional strength based on a clear, stable and transparent governance model."

Infantino has received support from one of the most powerful associations in the world as he battles to retain his presidency ahead of the elections in Morocco next year. The FIFA Forward Enterprise, aiming at bringing outside participation/investment in FIFA-related competitions, had invited the wrath and words of concern from massive football bodies like UEFA, FA, CONCACAF, among others, and was withdrawn following the backlash. Soon, in another statement, Infantino and FIFA General Secretary Mattias Grafstrom apologised for the errors and pledged that they would not be repeated, a review would be done, and findings would be submitted to the FIFA Council during the next meeting.

AFA's Official Statement of Support

Responding to it, AFA has now written in a statement, "On behalf of the Argentine Football Association (AFA), and its Executive Committee, we address you, dear President, and through you, the FIFA board, to express our support for the management carried out during the last 10 years, which had as its main focuses the development of football throughout the world and institutional strength based on a clear, stable and transparent governance model."

Highlights FIFA's Corrective Action

"In this regard, with respect to the recent events that are public knowledge, we must acknowledge the Administration's decision to withdraw a project that, within the football family and from its inception, generated far more uncertainties than certainties."

"Therefore, it is worth highlighting the acknowledgement of the errors made in that process and the apology expressed in the heartfelt message sent to FIFA's 211 member associations. Prioritising governance standards is a fundamental pillar for strengthening good relations between FIFA, its member associations, and the confederations," the statement continued.

Praises 'Profound Transformation' of FIFA

AFA said that Infantino is leading a management that has brought a "profound transformation of FIFA; that has opened the doors of the organisation to all member associations and confederations", so that through frank and direct dialogue, football at all levels and disciplines could be promoted.

AFA said that the transformation brought under Infantino was based on a "transparent governance model, respect for statutory structures, and adherence to democratic procedures--essential principles for the football family to be united, strong, and working to continue generating improvements in both sporting and institutional aspects, which translate into a better quality of life for millions of people who practice our beloved sport."

"Therefore, given the proximity of the next FIFA Congress, the Association that I (AFA president Claudio Tapia) proudly preside over firmly believes and reaffirms that the way forward is to continue working under its leadership, in order to continue developing a better and even more inclusive football," the statement concluded. (ANI)