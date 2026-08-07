Bangladesh all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz struck an unbeaten century in a practice match against Cricket Australia XI. He said this performance will give him a lot of confidence ahead of the two-match Test series against Australia.

Bangladesh all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who struck a century during the practice game against Cricket Australia XI ahead of the two-match series in Australia, said that this performance will give him a lot of confidence ahead of the tour.

The Asian side, who beat Bangladesh in the ODI series at home, will now be playing the Aussies in the two-match Test series from August 13 onwards, with two matches scheduled in Darwin and Mackay. Ahead of the series, Bangladesh is currently playing a warm-up match against CA XI.

Century Gives Me Confidence: Mehidy

Mehidy made an unbeaten 109 to help Bangladesh recover from an indifferent start to post 263 in the tour match at Marrara Oval, and the right-hander said a change in his approach allowed him to click in Aussie conditions.

"I tried to build partnerships. Early on, I was not looking to score runs. I was trying to figure out how to adapt to the wicket. Later, when I got the opportunity, scoring runs became easier. That was my thought process," Mehidy said as quoted by ICC.

"Of course, with a Test match coming up, this century will give me confidence. If I can continue with the mindset I had today, it will be good for me. It will also be good for the team," he added.

Bangladesh's Australian Test Challenge

The upcoming fixtures will be the first time Mehidy has featured in a Test on Australian shores, with Bangladesh having not played a red-ball fixture against the 2023 World Test Championship winners away from home since Khaled Mahmud's side toured back in 2003.

Bangladesh currently sit in fourth place in the World Test Championship standings, with two wins, a draw and a loss, and a great series could push them ahead of some of the top sides in the contention for the WTC final. Just how the side can adjust to the conditions presented in Australia will be pivotal to Bangladesh's hopes, and Mehidy is hoping his teammates will be able to follow his lead and make a quick adjustment.

"It was a little difficult for me since this is my first time playing in these conditions. I tried to adjust," he added.

Squad and Series Schedule

Bangladesh squad for the first Test:

Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Soumya Sarkar, Shadman Islam, Tanzid Hasan, Mominul Haque Showrab, Mushfiqur Rahim, Amite Hasan, Jaker Ali Anik, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (vc), Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury, Musfik Hasan, Litton Das

Series schedule:

First Test - 13-17 August, Darwin Second Test - 22-26 August, Mackay. (ANI)