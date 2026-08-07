Former India captain Ajinkya Rahane has signed for Amsterdam Flames as their marquee player in the inaugural European T20 Premier League. Rahane joins the franchise co-founded by Steve Waugh, aiming to contribute to cricket's growth across Europe.

Amsterdam Flames on Friday announced the signing of former India captain Ajinkya Rahane as the franchise's marquee player for the inaugural edition of the European T20 Premier League (ETPL), bringing one of world cricket's most respected leaders to a competition set to play a defining role in the continued growth of the game across Europe.

Widely admired for his leadership, consistency and professionalism, Rahane joins Amsterdam Flames at a time when European cricket is entering an exciting new phase of development. His arrival underlines the franchise's ambition to build a world-class brand while contributing meaningfully to the long-term growth of the sport.

With an international career spanning more than 190 appearances across formats, Rahane has consistently earned the respect of teammates, opponents and fans alike through his calm leadership, technical excellence and commitment to the game.

His decision to join Amsterdam Flames reflects a belief that Europe represents one of cricket's greatest opportunities for expansion and that experienced global players have an important role to play in helping accelerate that journey.

Reactions to Rahane's Signing

Steve Waugh on Rahane's Leadership

Steve Waugh, Co-Founder and Chief Cricket Officer of Amsterdam Flames, welcomed Rahane to the club: "Ajinkya Rahane represents everything you want in a professional cricketer--skill, resilience, humility and leadership. Throughout his career he has earned enormous respect across the cricket world, not only for his performances but for the way he has conducted himself on and off the field. I have seen first-hand the composure and leadership he brings under pressure, and those qualities help shape winning cultures. His experience, leadership and character will be invaluable as we build Amsterdam Flames into one of Europe's premier cricket clubs."

Ajinkya Rahane on European Cricket's Potential

Speaking about joining Amsterdam Flames, Ajinkya Rahane said: "Cricket has given me so much, and I have always believed that players have a responsibility to leave the game stronger than they found it. Europe is entering an exciting phase and has the potential to become one of cricket's most promising frontiers. What impressed me about Amsterdam Flames is the ambition to build something meaningful that creates a lasting impact both on and off the field. I'm excited to work alongside the management to build a successful franchise while helping inspire the next generation and strengthen cricket's future across Europe."

ETPL Co-owner Welcomes Rahane

Abhishek Bachchan, Co-owner of the ETPL, welcomed Rahane to the competition: "Ajinkya Rahane joining Steve Waugh's Amsterdam Flames is a significant moment for both the franchise and the ETPL and another important milestone in our vision to accelerate the growth of cricket across Europe. Players of Ajinkya's calibre not only raise the standard of the competition but also inspire and mentor the next generation of European cricketers. We are delighted to welcome him to the ETPL family."

A 'Defining Moment' for Amsterdam Flames

Tim Thomas, Chief Executive Officer of Amsterdam Flames, said Rahane's arrival was a defining moment for the organisation: "Signing a player of Ajinkya Rahane's calibre is a defining moment for Amsterdam Flames. This is about much more than adding an outstanding cricketer, it is about establishing the standards, culture and ambition that will define our club for years to come. Ajinkya's professionalism, experience and leadership perfectly align with our vision of building a franchise that competes at the highest level while making a lasting contribution to the growth of cricket across Europe."

ETPL: A New Frontier for European Cricket

Rahane's signing reinforces Amsterdam Flames' ambition to become one of the flagship franchises in the ETPL while contributing to the league's broader mission of accelerating cricket's growth across Europe. His experience, leadership and stature add significant momentum to a competition that is bringing together established cricketing excellence with one of the sport's most exciting emerging regions.

Co-founded by Australia cricket legend Steve Waugh, Amsterdam Flames is building a high-performance organisation with a long-term vision to compete at the highest level while helping expand cricket's reach across Europe and beyond. The addition of Rahane reflects that philosophy, bringing together elite cricketing excellence and purposeful leadership to help shape the future of the game in Europe.

ETPL is Europe's first ICC-sanctioned T20 league. The first season is scheduled from August 26 to September 20, 2026. Across 33 matches, six city-based franchises, Glasgow, Amsterdam, Edinburgh, Dublin, Belfast, and Rotterdam will vie for honours in what marks a watershed moment for the European cricket scene. (ANI)