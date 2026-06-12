Patrik Schick, Czechia’s star striker at the FIFA World Cup 2026, shares life with wife Hana Běhounkova and their two children. Here’s a look at his marriage, family, and football journey as he leads his nation.

Patrik Schick, one of Czechia’s most important players at the FIFA World Cup 2026, is not only known for his footballing talent but also for his family life. The 30-year-old striker, who plays for Bayer Leverkusen in Germany, is married to Hana Běhounkova.

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The couple tied the knot in July 2020 at the Bon Repos mansion near Prague. Hana, also 30, has been by Schick’s side throughout his career. Together, they have two children: daughter Victoria, born in October 2020, and son Nico, born in October 2021.

Marriage And Family

Schick and Běhounkova’s wedding was a private affair, held at a historic mansion outside Prague. Since then, the family has settled in Germany, where Schick continues to play in the Bundesliga. Their daughter Victoria and son Nico are often mentioned by Schick as his biggest sources of joy away from the pitch.

The striker’s family life has been a steady anchor as he prepares for major tournaments. With Czechia returning to the World Cup after a 20-year absence, Schick’s role as both a father and a forward has drawn attention.

Career Highlights

Schick’s football journey has been marked by consistency and brilliance. He first made headlines at UEFA Euro 2020, where he finished as joint top scorer alongside Cristiano Ronaldo with five goals. His long-range strike against Scotland remains one of the most memorable goals in tournament history.

Standing at 191 centimeters, Schick’s physical presence makes him a dominant force in aerial duels. His ability to control the ball, exploit space, and finish with his powerful left foot has made him one of Europe’s most dangerous strikers.

Road To The FIFA World Cup 2026

Czechia’s qualification for the FIFA World Cup 2026 was historic, marking their first appearance since 2006. Schick played a central role, scoring eight goals across 14 qualifying matches. His recent form has been strong, including a goal in a 3-1 friendly win against Guatemala.

At club level, Schick remains Bayer Leverkusen’s most reliable forward. He renewed his contract until 2030 and has already scored 16 goals with two assists in 28 Bundesliga matches during the 2025-26 season.