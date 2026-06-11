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FIFA World Cup 2026: 10 Massive Records Lionel Messi Can Smash at the Biggest Stage of All
Lionel Messi is all set for the 2026 World Cup, and he's not just playing for the trophy. He's on the verge of breaking some huge records, from most goals ever to being the first captain to win two World Cups back-to-back.
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One Last Dance: Messi is eyeing a bunch of new records
Lionel Messi finally lifted the World Cup in 2022, fulfilling a lifelong dream. While many thought that was his last tournament, the Argentine superstar is returning for the 2026 World Cup. At 38, he has a chance to break several old records and create new ones, making this World Cup a truly historic chapter in his career.
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1) A chance to become the all-time highest goalscorer
The Argentine superstar Lionel Messi has scored 13 goals in World Cups so far. Germany's Miroslav Klose holds the all-time record with 16 goals. Messi just needs four more goals to break the German legend's long-standing record.
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2) Breaking Pelé's record for most goal contributions
Messi currently has 21 goal contributions (goals and assists) in the World Cup. He shares the top spot on this list with the legend Pelé. Just one more goal or assist will make him the sole record-holder.
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3) The record for most matches played in World Cup history
He's been playing since the 2006 World Cup. Messi is set to play in his 6th World Cup, and already holds the record for most matches played with 26. Every game in 2026 will just make that record stronger.
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4) First footballer to play in 6 World Cups
From 2006 to 2026, Messi is set to create a record by playing in six consecutive World Cups. He will join Portugal's legend Cristiano Ronaldo and Mexico's goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa in achieving this incredible feat.
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5) A chance to win back-to-back World Cups as captain
Messi led Argentina to victory in the 2022 World Cup. If he manages to lift the trophy again in 2026, he will make history as the first captain ever to win two consecutive World Cups.
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6) A chance to win a third Golden Ball, a World Cup first
Messi was named the best player of the tournament in both 2014 and 2022. If he wins the award again in 2026, he will become the first footballer in history to win three Golden Balls.
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7) Argentina's oldest World Cup goalscorer
Messi recently set the record for being the oldest player to score a goal for Argentina. If he scores in the World Cup, he will extend that record on the biggest stage of them all.
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8) A shot at playing the most World Cup finals
If Messi can lead Argentina to the final again, he will reach his 3rd World Cup final. This will put him on par with Brazilian legend Cafu, who played in three straight finals in 1994, 1998, and 2002, winning two of them.
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9) A new record for scoring in the most number of matches
Messi is currently tied for the record of scoring in 11 different World Cup matches. Just one goal in another match will give him the sole possession of this new record.
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10) On the world stage, even at 39
Messi will be between 38 and 39 years old during this World Cup. Despite his age, he remains the captain and the biggest hope for the defending champions, Argentina. The 2026 World Cup could truly be the most historic chapter of his career.
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