Young Indian judoka Ishroop Narang, 19, narrowly missed a bronze medal at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, finishing fourth. Despite the loss, she gained valuable experience and has renewed her determination for the 2030 Games in Ahmedabad.

Young Indian judoka Ishroop Narang narrowly missed out on a medal at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow but returned from her maiden CWG campaign with valuable experience and renewed determination to make the cut for the 2030 edition in Ahmedabad.

India's Judo Breakthrough at CWG 2026

India participated in 12 judo events in Glasgow and won four medals, two gold, one silver and one bronze, compared to three medals, with no gold, in 2022. The breakthrough was led by Asmita Dey and Harsh Singh, who created history by winning India's first-ever Commonwealth Games gold medals in judo.

Narang's Spirited Campaign to Fourth Place

The 19-year-old Narang competed in the women's - 78kg category and emerged as the lone Indian judoka to advance beyond the initial stages on the final day of the competition. She defeated Scotland's Nicole Wood in the round of 16 before losing to England's Emma Reid in the quarter-finals.

Narang then fought back strongly in the repechage, overcoming Cameroon's Georgika Wesly Djengue Moune after trailing 0-2 to register a 10-2 victory and enter the medal rounds. However, she narrowly lost the bronze-medal bout to Canada's Coralie Godbout in golden score, finishing fourth.

'A Great Experience': Narang on CWG Debut

Reflecting on her Glasgow campaign, Narang said the experience of competing against senior athletes had been a major learning opportunity. "My experience was excellent. There were many senior athletes in my weight category, and I competed in four bouts in total. I lost the quarter-final to an opponent from England who was a Commonwealth Games silver medalist; our bout lasted the full four minutes. Overall, it was a great experience, though I was quite disappointed after losing the bronze medal match -- it was heartbreaking to miss out on a medal after coming so close. Before the Commonwealth Games, I attended a three-week training camp in France. The Olympic qualifiers have already begun. I hope to make it there, and I am also looking forward to the next Commonwealth Games, which are set to be held in Ahmedabad," she told ANI.

A Promising Young Talent

Narang has steadily established herself as one of India's promising young judokas, with a silver medal at the Junior Asian Championships and a bronze at the Junior Asian Cup among her notable international performances. Her development has also been aided by exposure to high-performance training environments. She trained under Vivek Thakur and subsequently spent time at the Inspire Institute of Sport (IIS), while also continuing her training in Chandigarh with support from the state Sports Department.

General Secretary of the Amateur Judo Association of Chandigarh, NS Thakur, highlighted Narang's progress and potential. "She underwent training under Vivek Thakur. Subsequently, she also trained at the IIS (Inspire Institute of Sport), where such training takes place. She also regularly visits Chandigarh for training, and the Sports Department cooperates significantly with us in this regard. The upcoming Commonwealth Games are in 2030, for which she will have to go through a selection process again. However, she is a very strong athlete. She is young athlete at 19 and is likely to qualify for the Commonwealth Games. She is constantly improving," he said.

Road to Ahmedabad 2030

Narang's performance in Glasgow highlighted both her competitive temperament and ability to recover under pressure. With the Olympic qualification process already underway, Narang is now looking to build on her Commonwealth Games experience and continue her progression on the international circuit.

India finished fourth in the overall standings at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games with 39 medals -- 13 gold, 17 silver and nine bronze. The Games also marked the formal beginning of India's preparations to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad, with the Commonwealth Games flag ceremonially handed over during the closing ceremony in Glasgow.

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