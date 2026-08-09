PM Narendra Modi hosted India's Commonwealth Games 2026 medal winners at his residence. He said their performances made the country proud. India finished its campaign in Glasgow with 39 medals, including 13 gold, to finish fourth.

PM Modi Interacts with CWG 2026 Medal Winners

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted India's Commonwealth Games 2026 medal winners at his residence on Sunday. PM Modi said that the exceptional performances of the athletes have made the country proud and will motivate youngsters. PM Modi also posted a video from his interaction with India's CWG 2026 medal winners. The Prime Minister shared a video from the meeting on X with the caption, "Always #Cheer4Bharat." The video featured CWG gold medallist boxer Sakshi Chaudhary alongside other members of India's medal-winning contingent.

"Hello friends! This is Sakshi Chaudhary. Today, our honourable Prime Minister has invited us, the Commonwealth Games medalists, and we feel very proud. We are extremely happy to have met him; he is very humble. Sir, would you like to say something?" Sakshi said in the video. Responding to her, PM Modi said, "Jo khelega, woh khilega" (The one who plays, will blossom). Always cheer for Bharat."

Now, in another post, the Prime Minister wrote, "Delighted to host our outstanding medal winners from the Commonwealth Games 2026 at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg. Heard about their experiences from the Games. Each one of them has made our nation proud through their exceptional performances. Their success will motivate many youngsters."

Delighted to host our outstanding medal winners from the Commonwealth Games 2026 at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg. Heard about their experiences from the Games. Each one of them has made our nation proud through their exceptional performances. Their success will motivate many youngsters. pic.twitter.com/1zkYCKiV8r — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 9, 2026

India's Performance at Glasgow Games

India ended its Commonwealth Games campaign in Glasgow with 39 medals, including 13 gold, 17 silver and nine bronze, to finish fourth in the overall medal standings.

Ahmedabad to Host Centenary Games in 2030

The Glasgow Games concluded after 11 days of competition, with Scotland formally handing over the Commonwealth Games flag and ceremonial baton to India, which will host the landmark centenary edition of the multi-sport event in Ahmedabad in 2030.

The flag and baton were handed over to India's representatives, Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra, Indian Olympic Association president PT Usha and Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi during the closing ceremony.

Ahmedabad will become the second Indian city to host the Commonwealth Games after New Delhi staged the event in 2010.

Performance Analysis: Glasgow vs Birmingham

India's fourth-place finish in Glasgow came despite a significantly smaller contingent and a reduced sporting programme compared to Birmingham 2022.

India had 122 athletes in Glasgow, compared to 210 in Birmingham, while 30 of the 61 medals won in 2022 had come in sports that were not part of the Glasgow programme.

Despite the reduced opportunities, India maintained its fourth-place position and produced a stronger medal conversion rate, with 38 athletes returning home with medals.

Long-distance runner Gulveer Singh was the only Indian athlete to win two medals at the Games.

(ANI)