Reigning Wimbledon champion Jannik Sinner has withdrawn from the Cincinnati Open due to a right knee injury. His arch-rival Carlos Alcaraz has also pulled out, meaning the tournament will miss two of its top young stars ahead of the US Open.

Jannik Sinner Withdraws From Cincinnati Open

Reigning Wimbledon champion and five-time Grand Slam champion Jannik Sinner has pulled out of Cincinnati Open due to an injury to his right knee. The official X handle of the tournament made the announcement, leaving the tournament without two of the brightest young superstars of the modern era, Sinner and his arch-rival Carlos Alcaraz.

"Jannik Sinner has withdrawn from the Cincinnati Open due to a right knee injury. Wishing all the best to our 2024 champion, and can't wait to see you again next year!," posted the tournament's official handle.

Jannik Sinner has withdrawn from the Cincinnati Open due to a right knee injury. Wishing all the best to our 2024 champion and can’t wait to see you again next year! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/wYHY94viCE — Cincinnati Open (@CincyTennis) August 9, 2026

Sinner had captured the 2024 title, beating Frances Tiafoe in the final, 7-6 (7-4), 6-2.

Carlos Alcaraz Also Pulls Out

Alcaraz's return to competitive tennis has been delayed after the Spaniard star withdrew from the 2026 Cincinnati Open.

The Cincinnati Open is scheduled to take place from August 13 to 23, with the US Open, the season's final Grand Slam, set to run from August 30 to September 13.

Tournament organisers confirmed on Tuesday that the seven-time Grand Slam singles champion will miss the ATP Masters 1000 event, meaning he will be unable to defend the title he won last year.

The main draw is scheduled to begin next week, as per Olympics.com.

Alcaraz has been sidelined since sustaining a wrist injury during the Barcelona Open in April, forcing him to miss both the French Open and Wimbledon.

The 23-year-old is targeting a return at the US Open, the season's final Grand Slam, where he will also be the defending champion.

The Spaniard has gradually stepped up his recovery in recent weeks, progressing from strength and conditioning work to full training sessions in Cincinnati.

(ANI)