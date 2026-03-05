Rachin Ravindra credits New Zealand's T20 World Cup success to their solid planning and vast experience from franchise leagues. He highlights the team's ability to adapt after they stormed into the final with a dominant win over South Africa.

New Zealand cricketer Rachin Ravindra has credited the Black Caps' planning and experience for their strong campaign in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup. Speaking on JioHotstar, Ravindra said he focuses on making it difficult for the batters through variations. "We respect South Africa's power, shown consistently in T20s. My focus with the ball is making it tough for the batters by varying pace, seam angle, and bowling line. Having Santner at extra cover lets me bounce ideas off him," the New Zealand all-rounder said.

Strength in Planning and Experience

Ravindra emphasised that the team's exposure to high-level competitions around the world has helped them prepare for different match situations. "Our strength lies in solid planning and vast experience from IPL, internationals, and other franchise leagues; we've faced these guys often. We muck in as a unit, knowing each role well and adapting to the moment," Ravindra added.

New Zealand's Tournament Journey

New Zealand's campaign in the ongoing T20 World Cup has been marked by consistent performances. They began their group stage journey with a five-wicket victory over Afghanistan, chasing down 183 with more than two overs to spare. The Black Caps then registered wins against the UAE and Canada, securing qualification for the Super Eights stage. They lost to South Africa in the group stage.

Super Eights and Semi-Final

In the Super Eights, the Kiwis won against Sri Lanka by 61 runs and lost to England.

Facing South Africa in the first semi-final, the Kiwis chased a target of 170 in 12.5 overs.

The chase was powered by a historic century from Finn Allen, who smashed a 33-ball hundred- the fastest century in Men's T20 World Cup history, as New Zealand stormed into the finals.

Finals Await

The Black Caps will look to continue their momentum in the finals after a comfortable win over South Africa in the semi-finals by nine wickets at Eden Gardens on Wednesday. They will face the winners of the second semi-final between India and England at Wankhede Stadium on Thursday. (ANI)