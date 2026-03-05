The India U20 women's team beat Sweden's Alvsjo AIK 5-2, thanks to a Lhingdeikim hat-trick. In a separate match, the senior team faced a tough 1-2 loss against Vietnam, conceding a last-minute goal in their AFC Women's Asian Cup qualifier.

India U20 Team's Dominant Win in Sweden

The India U20 women's national team defeated Swedish club Alvsjo AIK 5-2 in a friendly match at the Boson National Sports Centre, in Lidingo, Sweden, early in the morning of Thursday, March 5, according to the All India Football Federation (AIFF). Lhingdeikim scored a hat-trick, netting in the first minute, the 20th minute (penalty), and the 59th minute. Cindy Colney (34') and Sulanjana Raul (90') scored one apiece to make it five for India. Young Tigresses head coach Joakim Alexandersson made two changes to his starting XI, bringing in goalkeeper Monalisha Devi and winger Bhumika Devi.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

India: Monalisha Devi Moirangthem (GK), Remi Thokchom, Cindy Remruatpuii Colney, Thoibisana Chanu (Nishima Kumari 53'), Shubhangi Singh (C) (Shruti Kumari 66'), Pooja (Babita Kumari 68'), Anju Chanu, Bhumika Devi Khumukcham, Sulanjana Raul, Lhingdeikim, Sibani Devi Nongmeikapam.

Senior Team Suffers Narrow Defeat to Vietnam

Meanwhile, an injury-time goal condemned India to a 1-2 defeat against Vietnam in their first match in Group C of the AFC Women's Asian Cup Australia 2026 at the Perth Rectangular Stadium in Perth, Australia, on Wednesday. Nguyen Thi Van Su (30', 90+4') scored in each half for Vietnam, while debutant Sanfida Nongrum (52'), who came off the bench in the second half, scored India's lone goal.

India had a half-chance in the second minute of injury time when Manisha went for goal from a long-range free-kick. While Vietnam goalkeeper Kim Thanh parried it, India substitute Kaviya Pakkirisamy, who was also given her debut off the bench, immediately gave chase. However, the Vietnamese custodian managed to get to the ball before the Indian forward. Ultimately, Vietnam stole the win a couple of minutes later, when Van Su scored her second of the match. Receiving a cut-back from substitute Vi Thi Hoa, she slotted it home to snatch the victory at the end.

India: Panthoi Chanu Elangbam (GK), Sweety Devi Ngangbam (C), Shilky Devi Hemam, Sangita Basfore, Soumya Guguloth (Rimpa Haldar 46'), Sanju Yadav, Pyari Xaxa (Kaviya Pakkirisamy 79'), Grace Dangmei (Sanfida Nongrum 46'), Nirmala Devi Phanjoubam, Martina Thokchom, Manisha Kalyan (Lynda Kom Serto 90+2'). (ANI)