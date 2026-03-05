India's 10-member youth boxing team will compete in the World Boxing Futures Cup 2026 in Bangkok from March 8-15. The tournament is a key platform for international exposure and an important step towards Youth Olympic Games qualification.

India's promising young boxing talents are set to compete on the international stage as the Indian Youth boxing team departs tomorrow for the World Boxing Futures Cup 2026, scheduled to be held in Bangkok, Thailand, from March 8 to March 15.

The tournament will bring together some of the most talented youth boxers from across the world, offering them a key platform to gain international exposure and test themselves against top competition in their age group, according to a release.

A Pathway to Youth Olympic Games

The Indian team will compete in the Youth Olympic weight categories, making the tournament an important step in the pathway toward qualification and preparation for the Youth Olympic Games.

The Futures Cup serves as a key developmental event in the global boxing calendar, providing young athletes with valuable international competition experience.

Meet the Indian Contingent

India will field a 10-member squad across both men's and women's divisions. The women's contingent includes Gunjan (48kg), Chandrika Bhoreshi Pujari (51kg), Joyshree Devi Chirom (54kg), Radhamani Longjam (57kg), and Prachi (60kg). The men's team features Ambekar Meetei Lairenlakpam (50kg), Udham Singh Raghav (55kg), Sahil Duhan (60kg), Aman Siwach (65kg), and Priyansh Sehrawat (70kg).

BFI President Expresses Confidence

Speaking ahead of the tournament, Boxing Federation of India President Ajay Singh said, "The World Boxing Futures Cup is an important platform for our young boxers to gain international exposure and compete against top talent from across the world. Competing in the Youth Olympic weight categories makes this tournament even more significant, as it provides our athletes valuable experience and preparation on the pathway to the Youth Olympic Games. We are confident this team will compete with determination and make the most of this opportunity."

Event Schedule and Host Details

The competition will be hosted by the Thailand Boxing Association under the aegis of World Boxing, with bouts scheduled to take place at the Indoor Stadium Huamark in Bangkok. Preliminary bouts will begin on March 8, followed by quarterfinals and semifinals, before the tournament concludes with the finals on March 15.

Indian youth boxers had delivered a historic performance last year at the 3rd Asian Youth Games in Bahrain, clinching seven medals, including four gold, two silver and one bronze, marking India's best-ever showing in youth boxing at the continental stage. The Indian contingent will look to gain valuable international experience while showcasing the strength of the country's youth boxing programme on the global stage.

