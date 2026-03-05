Arjun Tendulkar, son of Sachin Tendulkar, married Saaniya Chandhok in a grand Mumbai ceremony. The event saw a massive turnout from the cricket world, including MS Dhoni, Rahul Dravid, Suresh Raina, and ICC Chairman Jay Shah.

Cricket Fraternity Attends Grand Wedding

Several stalwarts from the cricketing world gathered in Mumbai on Thursday to attend the wedding ceremony of Arjun Tendulkar, son of legendary India batter Sachin Tendulkar. Former India World Cup-winning captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni marked his presence at the ceremony along with his wife Sakshi. Ex-India all-rounder Suresh Raina also attended the celebrations with his wife Priyanka. International Cricket Council (ICC) Chairman Jay Shah was among the dignitaries present at the event. Former India head coach Ravi Shastri arrived with his family, while BCCI Vice-President Rajiv Shukla also graced the occasion. Former India captain and head coach Rahul Dravid, who guided India to the ICC Men's T20 World Cup title in 2024, attended the ceremony with his wife. Among other notable attendees were veteran commentator Harsha Bhogle, former India cricketers Kiran More, Venkatesh Prasad, Ajeet Agarkar, as well as Ajinkya Rahane and Aakash Chopra, who were accompanied by their spouses.

Who is Arjun Tendulkar's Wife, Saaniya Chandhok?

Arjun tied the knot with Saaniya Chandhok, who hails from a prominent family background. She is the granddaughter of Ravi Ghai, Chairman of the Graviss Group, and has been a close friend of the Tendulkar family, particularly Arjun's sister Sara, for several years.

Arjun Tendulkar's Professional Cricket Career

The 26-year-old left-arm pacer has featured in five Indian Premier League (IPL) matches, claiming three wickets. He began his IPL journey after being picked up by the Mumbai Indians in the 2021 mini-auction and made his debut in the 2023 season. Arjun has since represented the Mumbai Indians across multiple seasons, experiencing both playing opportunities and stints on the bench.

Ahead of the IPL 2026 mini-auction, he was traded to Lucknow Super Giants and is set to represent the franchise in the upcoming season. Currently representing Goa in domestic cricket after making his Mumbai debut in 2021, Arjun continues to build his professional career while stepping into a new chapter of his personal life with Thursday's wedding celebrations attended by some of the biggest names in Indian cricket.