West Indies held India to a 2-2 T20 series draw, with coach Daren Sammy praising the team's returned 'swagger' and confidence. Captain Shai Hope was the Player of the Series, but the team's wait for a bilateral series win in India continues.

Led by captain Shai Hope, the West Indies displayed a blend of resilience and power-hitting to hold the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup champions India to a 2-2 series draw. Head coach Daren Sammy lauded his side’s renewed confidence and attacking intent, saying the team’s swagger was back after a spirited performance.

'The swagger is back'

"All the guys in the dressing room, they've gone out there and played with intent, and I think what was good to see is that the swagger is back, the confidence is back," Sammy said.

Sammy asserted that the team’s growing belief and enjoyment began during the 2026 T20 World Cup, adding that consistent performances had reinforced the players’ confidence in their ability to compete at the highest level. "It started during the World Cup and you could see guys enjoying, and there was a willingness to win. That's where it starts, the belief that we belong where we are, and to have the performances that say you belong there. Hopefully, right now it's just been consistent, back," Sammy added.

The West Indies’ wait for a bilateral series win in India since 2002 continues after the final T20I was abandoned following just 46 balls of India’s innings in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Series Standouts

Shai Hope was the leading run-scorer across both sides, amassing 261 runs in four innings at an average of 130.5 to claim the Player of the Series award.

Keemo Paul led the bowling charts, finishing with eight wickets in three matches.

Upcoming fixtures

India will next tour New Zealand for an all-format series beginning on October 22, while the West Indies will travel to Bangladesh for a two-match ICC World Test Championship 2025–27 series. (ANI)