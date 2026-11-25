India dominated the first day of the BIMSTEC Under-23 athletics meet at Kalinga Stadium, clinching six out of eight gold medals. Notable wins included Mrithika T in the women's 100m and strong performances in field and track events.

New Delhi [India], November 25 (ANI): India’s Mrithika T and Sri Lanka’s Dineth Induwara Weeraratna ran away with the women's and men's 100m sprint golds, respectively, on Day 1 of the BIMSTEC Under-23 athletics meet at the Kalinga Stadium here. Of the eight gold medals decided, hosts India won six and Sri Lanka two.

In the women’s 100m, Mrithika clocked 12.02 seconds to relegate Sri Lankan K. Risansa Hirupama (12.07) to the silver. Bangladesh’s Dewan Sumaya (12.24) won bronze. In the men’s version, Weeraratna (10.35) was a convincing winner. He opened up a handy lead from the very start and did not look back, according to a release. India’s Rushiprasad Desai (10.46) was left chasing the winner while Saad Jamaldeen of Sri Lanka also finished on the podium with a time of 10.57. Neil Samraj of India, a favourite to finish among the top three, finished fourth, clocking 10.67.

India’s other gold medals came from men’s shot put (Anurag Singh Kaler, 18.34 m), men’s triple jump (Daksh Bishnoi, 15.58m) and 1500 metres (Hitesh – 3:56.72 sec). Priya (52.03 metres) and Nikita Kumari (50.02 metres) led an Indian one-two in the women’s discus throw. In the final race of the day, the women’s 5000m, India’s Sonam Parmar (17.31.12 sec) and Sunita Devi (17.31.66) fought a tight race to win gold and silver, respectively. Sri Lanka’s K. Niduki Prarthana (17.47.07) was third.

Earlier in the day, the inaugural edition of the BIMSTEC Under-23 athletics championships was declared open by Bhupendra Singh Poonia, commissioner-cum-secretary of the Sports and Youth Services Department, Odisha government. Among those present at the opening ceremony were Adille Sumariwalla, a former Olympian and ex-president of Athletics Federation of India, and Colonel Nachhatar Singh Johal, the Chief Executive Officer of the Target Olympic Podium Scheme, Sports Authority of India. Poonia welcomed the athletes and officials at the opening ceremony. Saying Odisha was a hub of global sports activity in India, Poonia said: “Hosting the BIMSTEC meet was a significant occasion and it was not only about winning medals. It is about building lasting friendship and exchanging experiences.” Poonia wanted all athletes to enjoy Odisha’s hospitality and take back happy memories.

Sumariwalla, now a vice-president of World Athletics, thanked the Union Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of Odisha and the AFI for making the BIMSTEC meet possible. “Sport has a unique ability to bring nations together. It transcends language, culture and geographical boundaries. This is a wonderful opportunity to strengthen our regional sporting relationships. The BIMSTEC meet is offering our neighbouring countries an opportunity to take part in an international competition at their doorstep. Young athletes will compete, learn and aspire for bigger achievements,” said Sumariwalla.

On behalf of the 210 athletes taking part from the six participating nations, up-and-coming junior international thrower Bharatpreet Singh of India took the oath. The opening ceremony saw a colourful display of Odisha’s traditional folk dances before the events began with the men’s high jump, where Sri Lanka’s Nethya Sampath Jonikku won the first gold medal of the competition with a leap of 2.08 metres.

RESULTS:

Men 100m: Dineth Induwara Weraratna (Sri Lanka) 10.35 seconds, Rushiprasad Desai (India) 10.46 seconds, Saad Jamaldeen (Sri Lanka) 10.57 seconds, Neil Samraj K (India) fourth-- 10.67 seconds. 1500m: Hitesh (India) 3:56.72 seconds, Nethsara Dineth Gagabada (Sri Lanka) 3:56.90 seconds, Rahul Sarnaliya (India) 3:57.38 seconds. High jump: Nethya Sampath Jonikku (Sri Lanka) 2.08m, Binoy B (India) 2.08m, Ambriesh K (India) 2.08m. Triple jump: Daksh Bishnoi (India) 15.58m, Senura Hansaka (Sri Lanka) 15.32m, Yuvaraj K (India) 15.14m. Shot put: Anurag Singh Kaler (India) 18.34m, Atul (India) 15.96m, W Jayavi Ranhialwis (Sri Lanka) 15.17m. Women 100m: Mrithika T (India) 12.02 seconds, K Risansa Hirupama (Sri Lanka) 12.07 seconds, Dewan Sumaya 12.24 seconds, V Sudheeksha (India) fourth--12.25 seconds. Discus throw: Priya (India) 52.03m, Nikita Kumari (India) 50.02m, BAKK Balasooriya (Sri Lanka) 44.97m. 5000m: Sonam Parmar (IND, 17.31.12 sec), Sunita Devi (IND, 17.31.66), K. Niduki Prarthana (Sri Lanka) 17.47.07)..