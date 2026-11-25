The Badminton World Federation has selected New Delhi to host the 2028 Thomas & Uber Cup Finals. This marks the second time India hosts the prestigious tournament, featuring a revamped 24-team format, after previously staging it in 2014.

New Delhi [India], November 25 (ANI): New Delhi will host the Thomas & Uber Cup Finals 2028, the Badminton World Federation (BWF) confirmed on Wednesday while announcing the host cities for its major events over the next four years. This will be the second time India hosts the prestigious badminton team championships, with New Delhi having previously staged the Thomas & Uber Cup Finals in 2014.

After the annoucement Badminton Association of India (BAI) General Secretary Sanjay Mishra said, “Securing three of badminton’s biggest international championships for India in three years reflects the confidence the BWF has in our ability to deliver. It is a fitting way to close a year in which Indian shuttlers delivered strong results across formats, including a Thomas Cup bronze. When the Finals return to India after 14 years, our players will have the opportunity to compete for a world team title in front of a home crowd.

The BAI General Secy. added, "Under the leadership of BAI President Himanta Biswa Sarma, we set clear goals for Indian badminton, both on the court and as hosts of major international events. I am proud of what we have achieved together. My special thanks to Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and the Sports Authority of India for their support, and to my colleagues at BAI, our players and support staff for their hard work. This is a collective achievement.”

The national capital has also hosted the BWF World Championships earlier this year and the junior edition of the tournament last year. The Thomas Cup is regarded as the world men's team championship in badminton, while the Uber Cup is its women's counterpart. Both tournaments are held simultaneously. India have won the Thomas Cup once, in 2022, and secured a bronze medal in this year's edition held in Horsens, Denmark. The Indian women's team has also won two bronze medals at the Uber Cup, finishing on the podium in 2014 and 2016.

The BWF also confirmed a revamped competition format for the 2028 Thomas & Uber Cup Finals, with the tournament expanding to a 24-team league-and-knockout structure. Under the new format, the participating teams will be divided into four groups of six, with each team playing four ties in the league stage. The top 12 teams will advance to the knockout stage. The revised points system will ensure that every individual match contributes to a team's overall tally, irrespective of the final outcome of the tie. Teams will earn one point for every individual match won, while a tie victory will fetch an additional two bonus points. Accordingly, a 3-0 tie victory will earn a team five points, while a 2-1 win will fetch four points. Even teams losing a tie 1-2 will receive one point for their individual match victory. The competition will also adopt the new 3x15 scoring system, which is scheduled to come into effect from next year. Ties will follow a revised best-of-three format.

Meanwhile, Paris has been selected to host the 2030 Thomas & Uber Cup Finals, which will follow the same competition format. The BWF also announced that Mississauga in Canada will host next year's BWF World Championships, while the Republic of Korea will stage the Sudirman Cup Finals 2029. (ANI)