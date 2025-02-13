'We wanted him desperately': Gambhir reacts to Bumrah being ruled out of the Champions Trophy 2025

A day before the submission of the final squad for the Champions Trophy 2025, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced that Jasprit Bumrah would not be available for the entire tournament due to back injury

Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir broke his silence on the news of Jasprit Bumrah being ruled out of the Champions Trophy 2025 on Wednesday, February 12.

A day before the submission of the final squad for the Champions Trophy 2025, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced that Jasprit Bumrah would not be available for the entire tournament due to back injury and added Harshit Rana to the 15-member squad as his replacement. Also, the selection committee included leg-spinner Varun Chakravarthy in place of opener Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Also read: Josh Hazlewood to Ravindra Jadeja: Best 6 bowling performance in Champions Trophy history

Speaking at the press conference following India's 3rd ODI win against England in Ahmedabad, Gautam Gambhir was asked about Jasprit Bumrah's deadline for the return to action. He replied that the medical team at the NCA can only provide the details about the pacer's expected recovery timeline.

“Obviously he has been ruled out. But all the details, I can't give you because it's up to the medical team to talk about that how long he is going to be out for and stuff because it's the medical team that decides at NCA.” Gambhir said.

Jasprit Bumrah sustained a back injury during the Sydney Test, where India lost the series 3-1 to Australia. India’s pace spearhead was ruled out of the ODI series against England and Harshit Rana was picked as his replacement in the squad. After the BCCI played a long waiting game, it was confirmed that Bumrah wouldn’t be available for the Champions Trophy due to lower back injury and thus, forcing the selectors to make last-minute changes to the squad.

Gambhir says team management wanted Bumrah ‘desperately’

Gautam Gambhir admitted that team management ‘desperately’ wanted Jasprit Bumrah for the Champions Trophy, however, he added that the pacer’s absence is an opportunity for young bowlers like Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh.

“Obviously we wanted him desperately. We know that what he can do, he's a world-class player. But then again, some things are not in your hands.” Team India head coach said at the press conference.

“So it's an opportunity for some of the young guys, like Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh, to put their hands up and do something for the country. Sometimes these are the opportunities which you're looking for.” he added.

Also read: Champions Trophy 2025: Sarfaraz Khan and Shikhar Dhawan among four ambassadors for the tournament

Jasprit Bumrah checked in at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru and underwent scans and complete rehabilitation. Despite the scan reports suggesting that his back injury was ‘okay’ but the selectors did not pick him as they did not want to take risk with his injury. It was reported that Bumrah was not ready to go full bowling anytime soon.

Gautam Gambhir hails Harshit Rana’s performance in ODI series against England

Gautam Gambhir praised Harshit Rana for his performance in the ODI series against England, which he saw as a big positive in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah for the Champions Trophy. He added that having an experienced bowler like Mohammed Shami in the squad is good for Team India.

“Harshit has been brilliant throughout the series. He's taken some important wickets. We all know what Arshdeep can deliver.” the 43-year-old said.

“So, yes, Bumrah will always be a miss. But having someone like Mohammad Shami back with his experience is always good," he added.

Also read: 'No cricket until terrorism ends': Shikhar Dhawan on India's stance of not playing CT 2025 in Pakistan

Team India led by Rohit Sharma clinched an emphatic 3-0 series win against England. The squad will now travel to Dubai, where they will begin their Champions Trophy campaign against Bangladesh on February 20 at the Dubai International Stadium.

India’s squad for the Champions Trophy 2025

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill (Vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Rishabh Pant (WK), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohd. Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Latest Videos