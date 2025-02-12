'No cricket until terrorism ends': Shikhar Dhawan on India's stance of not playing CT 2025 in Pakistan

While political and administrative tensions between India and Pakistan have long impacted bilateral cricket, Shikhar Dhawan emphasised that such decisions are made at the highest levels of governance and are beyond the control of players.

Former India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan has firmly backed India's decision to not travel to Pakistan, stating that cricket should never take precedence over the country's stance on national security.

When asked whether he believes India should play in Pakistan, Dhawan was clear in his response.

"No, I don't think so. Cricket shouldn't come before our country's stand. Until terrorism ends, there should be no cricket in Pakistan," Dhawan said, speaking exclusively to ANI.

While political and administrative tensions between India and Pakistan have long impacted bilateral cricket, Dhawan emphasised that such decisions are made at the highest levels of governance and are beyond the control of players.

"First, the governments need to be on the same page. Then it comes down to the cricket boards, and finally to the players. Players don't have much say in these matters. If our country has taken a stand that we will not play in Pakistan, then we stand by it," he said.

Pakistan has often expressed frustration over the growing influence of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in international cricket, arguing that India's strong financial position allows it to dominate ICC decisions. However, Dhawan remained unfazed by such complaints.

"No worries, let it be," he said, dismissing the concerns.

India has officially decided to not travel to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy and will instead play their matches at a neutral venue in the UAE. This move aligns with India's long-standing policy of not engaging in bilateral cricket with Pakistan outside of ICC tournaments.

Dhawan's remarks reflect the broader sentiment within Indian cricket, reinforcing that national interests take priority over sporting engagements.

Shikhar Dhawan Career

He represented India across all formats, but ODI was his forte. In 167 ODI appearances, the southpaw produced swashbuckling performances and racked up 6,793 runs at an average of 44.1, including 17 centuries and 39 fifties.

In the longest format of cricket, where he stitched up memorable partnerships with Murali Vijay, Dhawan garnered 2,315 runs in 34 matches at an average of 40.6. His Test career was laced with seven tons and five half-centuries. In the T20I format, Dhawan made 68 appearances and scored 1,759 runs at an average of 27.9, including 11 fifties.

In the domestic circuit, Dhawan played 122 First-Class cricket matches and handsomely scored 8,499 runs at an average of 44.26, including 25 centuries and 29 fifties. In List A, Dhawan played 302 matches and scored a whopping 12,074 runs at an average of 43.90. His remarkable statistics are further glistened by 30 centuries and 67 half-centuries.

