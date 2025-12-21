The Badminton Association of India (BAI) has launched its first-ever Coaches Development Program for para-badminton in Raipur, a five-day initiative led by national coach Gaurav Khanna to strengthen the coaching ecosystem for the growing sport.

The Badminton Association of India (BAI) is conducting its first-ever Coaches Development Program - Para Badminton (Grassroot) in Raipur from December 16 to December 20, marking a significant step in strengthening the coaching framework supporting the sport's rapid rise in the country.

A Comprehensive Coaching Curriculum

The five-day programme is bringing together coaches from across India for specialised training to build long-term capacity in para-badminton. The course is being hosted under the guidance of Dronacharya Awardee Gaurav Khanna, the national head coach of the Indian para-badminton team, and features a comprehensive curriculum that combines classroom sessions with on-court practical modules. Participants are being trained in disability awareness, para-sport governance, classification systems, assistive equipment, coaching methodology, medical support requirements and event organisation, offering a holistic understanding of the discipline.

Sustaining Momentum Amidst Global Success

Para-badminton in India is currently witnessing a phase of sustained growth, reflected in consistent success at the highest level. Indian shuttlers won an impressive 18 medals at the 2024 BWF Para-Badminton World Championships, highlighting the country's depth across multiple categories. That momentum carried into the Summer Paralympics 2024, where India secured five medals, further reinforcing its position as one of the sport's leading nations. As performance standards continue to rise, the emphasis on structured coach education is becoming increasingly central to sustaining progress.

"This coaching course is an important step in strengthening the ecosystem around para-badminton. The performances of our athletes on the global stage underline both the potential and responsibility we have. By focusing on coach development and specialised education, we are supporting the sport's growth in a measured and sustainable way," said Sanjay Mishra, General Secretary, BAI.

Expert Insights on Specialized Coaching

Besides Khanna, who is widely recognised as a key figure in India's para-badminton journey and under whose guidance Indian athletes have won over 1,000 international medals, the programme is being supported by Murali Krishna, who has served the Indian team at World Championships, the Hangzhou Asian Games, and several international tournaments across Asia, Europe and Africa.

"Para-badminton demands a specialised coaching approach. As the sport grows, it is essential that coaches understand classification, equipment, movement patterns and athlete care in depth. This course is focused on equipping coaches with that knowledge so they can better support athletes at every level, " said Khanna.

Future Plans and Continued Growth

BAI plans to build on this initiative with similar programmes in the future, as part of its broader vision to strengthen the ecosystem and support the continued advancement of para-badminton in India. (ANI)

