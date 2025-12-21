- Home
Explore Cristiano Ronaldo’s lavish empire with 7 standout assets, from private jets to luxury mansions.
Bombardier Global Express – $57 Million
Cristiano Ronaldo’s empire begins in the skies. His Bombardier Global Express private jet, valued at $57 million, is more than just a mode of transport. It represents his ability to move seamlessly between continents, balancing football commitments with business ventures. The jet’s luxury interiors and long‑range capability make it a symbol of his global reach and unmatched lifestyle.
Al Nassr Equity Stake – $41.3 Million
Ronaldo’s move to Saudi Arabia was not just about football. His $41.3 million equity stake in Al Nassr highlights his business acumen. Beyond his record‑breaking contract, this investment ties him directly to the club’s growth and future. It’s a strategic play that ensures his influence extends off the pitch, cementing his role as both athlete and entrepreneur.
Trump Tower NYC Apartment – $18 Million
In New York City, Ronaldo owns a luxurious $18 million apartment in Trump Tower. Situated in one of Manhattan’s most iconic addresses, the property reflects his taste for exclusivity. With panoramic views and high‑end amenities, the apartment underscores his global footprint, showing that his empire stretches far beyond Europe and the Middle East.
zimut Grande Yacht – $11 Million
When Ronaldo wants to escape the spotlight, he heads to the sea aboard his $11 million Azimut Grande yacht. Sleek and stylish, the vessel offers expansive decks, lavish cabins, and ultimate privacy. It’s a floating palace that allows him to unwind with family and friends, embodying the luxurious leisure side of his empire.
Lisbon Penthouse – $7.9 Million
Back home in Portugal, Ronaldo invested in a $7.9 million penthouse in Lisbon. This property is one of the most expensive in the city, boasting modern design and breathtaking views. It reflects his deep connection to his roots while showcasing his ability to elevate local real estate markets. The penthouse is both sentimental and strategic.
Bugatti Chiron – $2.15 Million
Ronaldo’s garage is legendary, and the crown jewel is his $2.15 million Bugatti Chiron. Known for speed and precision, the car mirrors his own playing style. With only a limited number produced worldwide, owning a Chiron places him in an elite circle of collectors. It’s not just a car; it’s a statement of power and exclusivity.
Frank Muller Watch – $1.5 Million
On his wrist, Ronaldo wears a $1.5 million Frank Muller watch. Adorned with diamonds and crafted with precision, the timepiece is a symbol of his taste for rare luxury. It complements his image as a global icon, proving that even the smallest details in his lifestyle are carefully curated to reflect success and status.
La Finca Mansion – $6 Million
In Madrid’s exclusive La Finca neighborhood, Ronaldo owns a $6 million mansion. With sprawling gardens, a state‑of‑the‑art gym, and custom interiors, the property reflects his years at Real Madrid. It remains a cornerstone of his empire, blending personal history with enduring luxury.
Cheshire Mansion – $6.3 Million
Ronaldo’s time in England left its mark with a $6.3 million mansion in Cheshire. The property features modern architecture, expansive living spaces, and privacy that suits his lifestyle. It’s a reminder of his Premier League days and a lasting asset in his diverse portfolio.
