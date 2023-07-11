Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WATCH: WWE legend The Undertaker displays fearlessness, protects wife from shark encounter at beach

    WWE legend The Undertaker fearlessly protected his wife from a shark encounter at the beach, as shared by Michelle McCool on Instagram, gaining viral attention and admiration for his bravery.

    WATCH WWE legend The Undertaker displays fearlessness, protects wife from shark encounter at beach
    First Published Jul 11, 2023, 2:13 PM IST

    The renowned WWE wrestler, The Undertaker, showcased his bravery not just inside the ring but also in a real-life incident. Mark Calaway, also known as The Undertaker, swiftly protected his wife, Michelle McCool, from a shark that approached dangerously close to her while they were at the beach. Michelle McCool shared the incident on Instagram, recounting how she was enjoying a book on the beach when she noticed something that resembled a shark. She immediately texted her husband, The Undertaker, who wasted no time in ensuring her safety. McCool expressed her gratitude towards her husband and posted a photo of him, referring to him as her protector.

    Also read: SHOCKING! UK scientists claim humans 300 times 'deadlier' than sharks; here's why

    "I was simply enjoying a book on the beach when this 'vegetation' looked a lot like a shark... so I text hubby @undertaker," she wrote on Instagram. "Kinda digging that last picture... A LOT #myprotector," she added.

    In a video, McCool expressed her surprise at the shark's proximity to the shoreline. "Guess I wasn't big enough to scare him away but you are," she said in the clip that featured a shark lurking near the shore. 

    The footage captured the shark swimming near the couple's location. Undertaker, standing in the water, appeared imposing as he observed the shark. In another clip, the marine creature swiftly swam away.

    McCool's Instagram post received thousands of likes and comments since it was shared. Fans jokingly commented that the shark did not want to confront The Undertaker and referred to him as the "deadman." Some viewers identified the shark as a harmless nurse shark, reassuring others who might have been concerned.

    "The shark didn't want to go one on one with The Undertaker!" wrote one user. "Even the sharks don't want none of the deadman," jokingly said another. 

    A third commented, "The shark did not dare to come close to the deadman as all it saw was death," while a fourth explained, "Looks like a nurse shark, possibly. If it is, don't worry, they're completely harmless if that helps".

    The Undertaker and Michelle McCool have been married since 2010. While The Undertaker is widely recognized as a WWE legend, McCool also had an impressive wrestling career, becoming a two-time WWE Divas champion and a two-time WWE Women's champion.

    Also read: Days after horror attack in Egypt, now shark stirs panic on Alicante beach in Spain - WATCH

    Last Updated Jul 11, 2023, 2:13 PM IST
