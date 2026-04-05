BCB President Aminul Islam vows to remain in his post despite a government investigation into alleged malpractice, pressure from the sports ministry, and the resignation of six board directors this year amid ongoing turmoil in Bangladesh cricket.

BCB under pressure amid investigation, resignations

The BCB is under pressure from the sport's ministry, which has raised questions over the validity of last year's election, Bangladesh's absence from the T20 World Cup co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka earlier this year and allegations of political interference and favouritism within the BCB. Four directors from the board have also resigned over the last two days, taking the total number of resignations this year to six.

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'I will be the last to go': President Aminul Islam responds

"I will sit in my chair, what else can I do? I will be the last person to go," Aminul told Jamuna TV on Saturday as quoted by ESPNCricinfo. "I have a very good, dedicated and honest team [in the BCB]. I want to serve Bangladesh cricket with this team."

"Nobody is indispensable. I was the only [Bangladeshi] to work in the ICC. I am not saying I am something huge, but I am sitting here because of my experience. I left everything to be here to support my country. If this is no longer mine, I will look at another path. But I want to support my country."

On the investigation and election involvement

The BCB president said that he could not meet the members of the investigation committee because his schedule clashed, and he had sent them a written reply. He also claimed that his only involvement in elections was to write letters to divisions and districts to send names of councillors for the election, since most of them had not sent the names through the ad-hoc committees.

"I did not face the committee. I was busy in two separate meetings, so the dates clashed with their schedule for me. I gave them my reply in writing," he said. "I was not involved with anything [in the board elections]. I was involved in one area, which is now under investigation. I will not go into the details, but I can just say that the ad-hoc committee runs the district sports organisation, according to our constitution. It is clearly stated that the names [of councillors] should come from within the ad-hoc committee."

"When only three names came from within those ad-hoc committees, we were forced to write to them again. We said that please send the names from within your ad-hoc committee. This is the only thing I was involved in," he added.

Background on appointment and controversy

Aminul was appointed the BCB president in May 2025 when he replaced Faruque Ahmed as the government-endorsed director in the BCB board of directors. He went on to contest the BCB elections later in October, where he was elected as the president. Tamil Iqbal, the former Bangladesh cricket stalwart and captain, alleged Aminul of malpractice and power abuse and withdrew from the election race. (ANI)