Team India batter Bharti Fulmali has been subjected to hateful online trolling regarding her appearance following her selection for the Women's T20 World Cup 2026. Despite her strong performances, the scrutiny has taken an emotional toll, but fans have rallied behind her, condemning the body-shaming and celebrating her cricketing talent.

Team India middle-order batter Bharti Fulmali has found herself at the centre of hateful online trolling and discriminatory remarks regarding her physical appearance. Bharti has been included in India’s 15-member squad for the upcoming Women’s T20 World Cup 2026, which will begin on June 12 in England and Wales.

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The 31-year-old recently featured in the T20I series against South Africa and England, and two World Cup warm-up matches against West Indies and England at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff. In the warm-up match against West Indies, Bharati Fulmali played a brilliant knock, scoring 56 runs off just 40 deliveries, featuring six fours and a six at a strike rate of 140.

She followed up with brief yet vital innings of 18 off 17 balls against England, showcasing her ability to stabilize the middle order and maintain intent even when wickets fall. With these two performances, Bharti Fulmali has cemented her role as a middle-order batter in the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Also Read: ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026: 12 Batters Set to Light Up England

Unwarranted Scrutiny on Bharti Fulmali

As Bharti Fulmali earned her spot in the Women’s T20 World Cup with her performance in the WPL 2026, and delivered strong displays of performance in the T20I series against South Africa and England, as well as the warm-up match against West Indies, the 31-year-old has sadly been subjected to a torrent of unwarranted and malicious scrutiny.

While her bat has done the batting on the field, a section of social media users has unfortunately chosen to focus on her appearance rather than her athletic merit. Bharti’s masculine appearance and physical stature, which have long been part of her natural athletic makeup, have been weaponized by trolls to propagate hateful rhetoric and baseless claims regarding her identity.

During the WPL 2026, the Gujarat Titans' middle-order batter opened up about the emotional toll of the harassment she has faced, while reflecting on the difficulty of navigating such negativity.

“It feels really bad when people question you based on your looks and your personality," Bharti said, in a candid interview with GG.

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Despite performing well since her return to international cricket after a gap of 7 years, with her last appearance in the Indian jersey in 2019, Bharti Fulmali has faced an uphill battle not just on the field, but against the toxic narrative surrounding her return.

Bharti’s masculine appearance was more than just a target for online vitriol, it became a focal point for a broader, regressive debate that sought to invalidate her gender and her right to compete at the highest level.

Fans Rally Behind Bharti Fulmali Amid Appearance Backlash

Amid the trolls and backlash over her masculine appearance, Bharti Fulmali received a massive outpouring of support from fans, fellow cricket enthusiasts, and social media users who took a firm stand against the toxicity.

Taking to their X handles (formerly Twitter), Fans and cricket enthusiasts rallied behind Bharti Fulmali, condemning body-shaming and trolling, celebrating her talent, hard work, and resilience, with supporters urging everyone to ‘ignore the noise’ and applauding her for making India proud on the field.

Others highlighted that talent, dedication, hard work, and character are far more important than merely physical appearance, pointing out that Bharti’s achievements on the field speak louder than baseless criticism.

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Bharti Fulmali has featured in only six T20Is for Team India and scored 72 runs at an average of 14.14 and a strike rate of 96.00. In her WPL career, she has aggregated 316 runs, including a fifty, at an average of 31.60 and a strike rate of 149.76 in 18 matches.

Also Read: ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 gets record prize money pool