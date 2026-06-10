A security oversight has reportedly exposed the passport details of the entire Argentina squad, including Lionel Messi. The passport numbers on the official team sheet were not redacted before being circulated at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Alabama.

Argentina Passport Details Leaked

A security oversight has reportedly exposed the passport details of every member of the Argentina squad ahead of Tuesday's pre-World Cup warm-up friendly against Iceland, including captain Lionel Messi, according to Reuters. The passport numbers, which were included on the official team sheet, were meant to be redacted before being released to the media and public. However, the documents were allegedly circulated without blurring at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Alabama, resulting in the sensitive information being visible.

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Argentina Dominates Iceland in Friendly

Argentina concluded their FIFA World Cup 2026 preparations in dominating fashion, securing a 3-0 win over Iceland in their final warm-up friendly. La Albiceleste endured an early scare after Iceland squandered a clear scoring opportunity in the opening minutes, but the world champions soon asserted control over the contest.

Valentin Barco broke the deadlock in the eighth minute with a brilliant strike from outside the box, giving Argentina an early advantage.

In the second half, Lionel Messi made an immediate impact after being introduced from the bench, with his incisive pass leading to Lautaro Martinez winning a penalty. Messi then calmly converted from the spot in the 72nd minute to double Argentina's lead.

Thiago Almada later completed the scoring in the 86th minute, finishing off a well-worked move involving Messi and Martinez that dismantled Iceland's defence. Argentina open their World Cup campaign against Algeria on June 16 before facing Austria and Jordan in Group J.

Argentina's FIFA World Cup 2026 squad

Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa), Geronimo Rulli (Olympique de Marseille), Juan Musso (Atletico de Madrid). Defenders: Gonzalo Montiel (River Plate), Nahuel Molina (Atletico de Madrid), Lisandro Martinez (Manchester United), Nicolas Otamendi (SL Benfica), Leonardo Balerdi (Olympique de Marseille), Cristian Romero (Tottenham Hotspur), Facundo Medina (Olympique de Marseille), Nicolas Tagliafico (Olympique Lyonnais). Midfielders: Leandro Paredes (Boca Juniors), Rodrigo De Paul (Inter Miami), Exequiel Palacios (Bayer Leverkusen), Enzo Fernandez (Chelsea), Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool), Giovani Lo Celso (Real Betis), Valentin Barco (RC Strasbourg). Forwards: Lionel Messi (Inter Miami), Nicolas Paz (Como 1907), Thiago Almada (Atletico de Madrid), Nicolas Gonzalez (Atletico de Madrid), Giuliano Simeone (Atletico de Madrid), Lautaro Martinez (Internazionale), Jose Manuel Lopez (Palmeiras), Julian Alvarez (Atletico de Madrid). (ANI)