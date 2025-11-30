Virat Kohli's record 52nd ODI century (135) powered India to a 17-run win over SA in Ranchi. Kohli said his game is 'all mental' and he'll play 'just one format'. India posted 349/8, with SA falling short despite a late fightback.

'My Cricket is All Mental': Kohli on Record-Breaking Century

Following his side's win and his match-winning century against South Africa at Ranchi in the first ODI, Indian batting legend Virat Kohli opened up on his preparation and his approach towards the game, saying he is not a "believer in a lot of preparation", but all his cricket is "mental". He also clarified that he is going to play "just one form of the game".

Virat continued to mesmerise fans amidst all the chatter about his ODI future heading into the 2027 ODI World Cup, hitting his 52nd ODI century and achieving the record for most centuries in a single format by a batter. During his 120-ball stay, Virat smashed 135 runs with 11 fours and seven sixes, making it one of his more enjoyable centuries in recent times.

Speaking during the post-match presentation, Virat said that he was looking to stay in a "space of enjoyment". Amidst the media reports of him being requested by BCCI to return to Test cricket following a 0-2 whitewash to SA at home, after announcing his retirement in May this year, Virat clarified that he is playing just one form of the game and it is going to stay that way. "Today was really nice to get into the game like that. Pitch played decently in the first 20-25 overs before it started to slow down. Was just about staying in the space of enjoyment. Of course, when you get a start, you get into the situation, you know what needs to be done. The experience kicks in. I have never been a believer of preparation. All my cricket has been mental. As long as my physical levels are up and the mental sharpness is there, then you know it is fine. I took a day off before the game. I am 37 and need time for recovery. That is how it is always going to be - I am just playing one form of the game. If you have played 300-odd games and so much cricket, you know when you're hitting balls in practice, you know the reflexes are there, and the physical ability is there to bat long. As long as you're hitting the ball well and playing good cricket, it is about being physically fit, mentally ready and excited," said Virat after the match in the presentation ceremony.

How the Match Unfolded

In the match, SA put India into bat first. While Yashasvi Jaiswal was removed after a promising start for a 16-ball 18, Rohit (57 in 51 balls, with five fours and three sixes) and Virat enthralled the Ranchi crowd with a 136-run second-wicket stand.

India lost their way in the middle, with Rohit, Ruturaj Gaikwad (8) and Washington Sundar (13) dismissed in quick succession and India at 200/4. But a partnership of 76 runs between KL (60 in 56 balls, with two fours and a six) and Virat and later a 65-run stand for KL with Jadeja (32 in 20 balls, with two fours and a six) took India to 349/8 in 50 overs.

During the run-chase, SA lost three quick wickets to Indian pacers and stared at a defeat at 11/3. A 66-run stand between Tony de Zorzi (39 in 37 balls, with seven fours) and Matthew Breetzke brought some stability. Dewald Brevis also played a fine cameo of 37 in 28 balls, with two fours and three sixes, but half their side was gone at 130 runs.

From there, a 97-run stand between Breetzke (72 in 80 balls, with eight fours and a six) and Marco Jansen (80 in 39 balls, with seven fours and three sixes) threatened to take away the game from India, but a timely Kuldeep Yadav intervention removed both, reducing SA to 227/8. But Corbin Bosch (67 in 51 balls, with five fours and four sixes) kept the fight alive alongside the lower order, taking SA near the touching distance of a win, but they fell short by 17 runs. Harshit Rana (3/65) was also fine with the ball. India is 1-0 up in the series.