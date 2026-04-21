Draymond Green hinted Steve Kerr may not return as Warriors coach after their NBA play‑in exit. Kerr’s emotional words to Curry and Green sparked speculation, leaving fans wondering if the dynasty era is closing.

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green said Monday he believes Steve Kerr may not return as coach of the franchise next season following his team's exit from the NBA play-in tournament.

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Speaking on his podcast, 'The Draymond Green Show', Green said that while he wanted Kerr to continue, he suspected the 60-year-old would bring the curtain down on his 12-season coaching career with the Warriors.

"I hope he's our coach next season," Green said. "You want my opinion? I think not. Just because it feels like that. It felt like that was it."

Kerr shared an emotional moment with Green and Warriors ace Stephen Curry immediately after the team were eliminated from the postseason in a 111-96 loss to Phoenix on Friday.

"These jobs all have an expiration date," Kerr said afterwards, before adding that he would take some time to ponder his future.

"It may still go on. It may not," Kerr said. "But we all need to step away a little bit and then reconvene."

Kerr has overseen a dynastic era during his reign at Golden State, overseeing four NBA championships in 2015, 2017, 2018 and 2022.

While Kerr has left the door open to a return next season, courtside microphones caught him telling Green and Curry during their huddle on Friday: "I don't know what's going to happen next, but I love you guys to death. Thank you."

Curry said he didn't know if it was a precursor to an official goodbye.

"I don't know if that's a signal of anything," Curry said. “It's just that we wanted to appreciate what we have all poured into this journey.”

© Agence France-Presse (Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)