Champions League: What did Rangnick tell Elanga before Man United drew Atletico 1-1?

On Wednesday, English football giants Manchester United were involved in an intense clash against Spanish champion Atletico Madrid in the opening leg of the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League (UCL). Played at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, both teams settled for a 1-1 draw. While Joao Felix put the hosts ahead in the seventh minute, Anthony Elanga levelled it in the 80th.

Following the same, Elanga revealed that United head coach Ralf Rangnick had given him a particular task during the match, and it was to scare Atletico. He became the club's youngest goal-scorer in the UCL knockouts at 19 years and 302 days with his strike. It seems like he eventually managed to act on his boss's orders.

"I have dreamt of moments like this, scoring in the Champions League against top European teams like Atletico Madrid, a dream come true. I think it was my first touch as well. He [Rangnick] said to me to make the defenders scared and run in behind," Elanga was quoted as saying to BT Sport.

"When I get the opportunity to take it. I wanted a good result for the fans because they came a long way. I just do what I can do, I want to be the best player on the pitch, and I appreciate the boss. You have got to stay in the game. Anything can happen. We did not play the best in the first half but improved after the substitutions in the second half," concluded Elanga.

In the meantime, Rangnick explained that while he was unaware if he was responsible for the rescue, the performance from United could have been better. He also hailed Elanga for making dreams come true, while he admitted that it is a joy to watch him play. He urged other players to learn from him and consider him a role model.

"What we played in the first half, I still cannot believe. We played without conviction, without aggression, which is why we were struggling. We have to play better in the first half. I was very disappointed by that performance in the first half," Rangnick told reporters following the draw.