UCL 2021-22: Klopp gives honest opinion on Sanchez's red-card after Fabinho foul

Liverpool lost to Inter Milan 0-1 at Anfield in UEFA Champions League 2021-22 pre-quarters but won 2-1 overall. As Inter's Alexis Sanchez was given a red-card, Jurgen Klopp has given his honest opinion.

It was a tough outing for English giants Liverpool in the second leg of the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League (UCL) pre-quarters against Italian champion Inter Milan. Played at Anfield on Tuesday night, the former suffered a narrow 0-1 loss before progressing to the quarters on 2-1 aggregate. However, the match was headlined by the red card of Inter striker Alexis Sanchez.

Sanchez fouled Fabinho, resulting in him being shown the game's second yellow card by match referee Mateu Lahoz. The Chilean was outraged by the decision and stood on the field, refusing to leave. At the same time, Inter head coach Massimiliano Farris aggravated the decision, leading to his send-off as well.

Meanwhile, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp feels that Sanchez was lucky to be on the pitch before his second yellow, having earlier challenged Thiago Alcantara through a high-knee, resulting in his first yellow. "I don't understand why we have to discuss the red card. If you can win the ball only if you endanger an opponent when you do it, then you don't win the ball," he said after the match, reports Sky Sports.

"If Fabinho goes in with the same intention, with the leg out, then both players get injured. I think he was lucky he hadn't got a red card in the first half, going in so high on Thiago onto his knee. Passion is good, outstanding, but if it leads to these kinds of things, then it doesn't help," added Klopp.

In the meantime, he also spoke on the art of losing suitable games. He felt that if the job is nearly done and dusted in the first leg, a side can afford to lose the remaining fixture, but he would still hate doing it. Nonetheless, he hailed Inter for putting on a fight and termed it a good quality side.

"But, we still had our chances and didn't score. I wouldn't say I liked our counter-press. When we lost the ball, we had to chase the situation, which was not exactly how I wanted it. But, in the end, you have to respect the quality of the opponent. And, had we used our chances, we still could have won the game," Klopp concluded.