Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UCL 2021-22: Klopp gives honest opinion on Sanchez's red-card after Fabinho foul

    Liverpool lost to Inter Milan 0-1 at Anfield in UEFA Champions League 2021-22 pre-quarters but won 2-1 overall. As Inter's Alexis Sanchez was given a red-card, Jurgen Klopp has given his honest opinion.

    UEFA Champions League, UCL 2021-22: Jurgen Klopp gives honest opinion on Alexis Sanchez's red-card after Fabinho foul-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 9, 2022, 12:18 PM IST

    It was a tough outing for English giants Liverpool in the second leg of the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League (UCL) pre-quarters against Italian champion Inter Milan. Played at Anfield on Tuesday night, the former suffered a narrow 0-1 loss before progressing to the quarters on 2-1 aggregate. However, the match was headlined by the red card of Inter striker Alexis Sanchez.

    Sanchez fouled Fabinho, resulting in him being shown the game's second yellow card by match referee Mateu Lahoz. The Chilean was outraged by the decision and stood on the field, refusing to leave. At the same time, Inter head coach Massimiliano Farris aggravated the decision, leading to his send-off as well.

    ALSO READ: Should Lewandowski move to Premier League? Here's what Peter Crouch thinks

    Meanwhile, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp feels that Sanchez was lucky to be on the pitch before his second yellow, having earlier challenged Thiago Alcantara through a high-knee, resulting in his first yellow. "I don't understand why we have to discuss the red card. If you can win the ball only if you endanger an opponent when you do it, then you don't win the ball," he said after the match, reports Sky Sports.

    "If Fabinho goes in with the same intention, with the leg out, then both players get injured. I think he was lucky he hadn't got a red card in the first half, going in so high on Thiago onto his knee. Passion is good, outstanding, but if it leads to these kinds of things, then it doesn't help," added Klopp.

    ALSO READ: Lewandowski fires Champions League hat-trick record; Bayern Munich fans laud heroics

    In the meantime, he also spoke on the art of losing suitable games. He felt that if the job is nearly done and dusted in the first leg, a side can afford to lose the remaining fixture, but he would still hate doing it. Nonetheless, he hailed Inter for putting on a fight and termed it a good quality side.

    "But, we still had our chances and didn't score. I wouldn't say I liked our counter-press. When we lost the ball, we had to chase the situation, which was not exactly how I wanted it. But, in the end, you have to respect the quality of the opponent. And, had we used our chances, we still could have won the game," Klopp concluded.

    Last Updated Mar 9, 2022, 12:18 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Football Should Bayern Munich Robert Lewandowski move to Premier League Heres what Peter Crouch thinks snt

    Should Lewandowski move to Premier League? Here's what Peter Crouch thinks

    Football Robert Lewandowski fires Champions League hat-trick record against RB Salzburg Bayern Munich fans laud heroics

    Lewandowski fires Champions League hat-trick record; Bayern Munich fans laud heroics

    Football Champions league Would love to play alongside psg kylian Mbappe admits Real Madrid luka Modric snt

    Would love to play alongside Mbappe, admits Real Madrid's Modric

    Football Champions League Kylian Mbappe in PSG squad for Real Madird clash after injury scare snt

    Champions League: Mbappe in PSG's squad for Real Madrid clash after injury scare

    English Premier League, EPL Rio Ferdinand stunned by reports of Marcus Rashford considering Manchester United future-ayh

    Rio Ferdinand stunned by reports of Rashford considering Man United future

    Recent Stories

    Is Bipasha Basu pregnant? 'She is definitely expecting' say netizens RCB

    Is Bipasha Basu pregnant? 'She is definitely expecting' say netizens

    Russia Ukraine war US oil, gas import ban experts impact on India world economy

    US ban on Russian oil, gas import: Time for India to build its own reserves, say experts

    Read BTS Suga's heartbreaking love letter to ex GF; grab some tissues RCB

    Read BTS Suga's heartbreaking love letter to ex GF; grab some tissues

    Marylebone Cricket Club MCC frames new laws to come into effect from October 1, including Mankading-ayh

    MCC frames new laws to come into effect from October 1, including Mankading

    Football Should Bayern Munich Robert Lewandowski move to Premier League Heres what Peter Crouch thinks snt

    Should Lewandowski move to Premier League? Here's what Peter Crouch thinks

    Recent Videos

    Punjab Election 2022 CM Channi milks goat, triggers Twitter storm

    (Watch) Punjab CM Channi milks goat, triggers Twitter storm

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATKMB vs JFC: Great feeling to win the League Shield - Jamshedpur FC Ritwik Das on ATK Mohun Bagan victory-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Great feeling to win the League Shield - Jamshedpur's Ritwik Das

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Mohun bagan vs jamshedpur fc: All credit to JFC players; they worked their socks off - Owen Coyle on ATKMB success-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: All credit to JFC players; they worked their socks off - Coyle

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Think it's necessary for ATKMB to think about the semi-final game now - Juan Ferrando on JFC defeat-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Think it's necessary to think about the semi-final game now - Ferrando

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur FC Match Highlights (Game 110): JFC clinches Shield against ATKMB-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 110): JFC clinches Shield against ATKMB

    Video Icon