Should Lewandowski move to Premier League? Here's what Peter Crouch thinks

With Robert Lewandowski's contract set to expire in the summer of 2023, a Premier League move has been touted for the Bayern Munich star.

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski's contract expires in the summer of 2023, and speculations are rife around the Poland international's future. Reports indicating a Premier League move has been touted for the 33-year-old striker has alerted several clubs, including Arsenal, who desperately need to sign a new number 9.

Meanwhile, former England footballer Peter Crouch has given his verdict and stated that he would love to see Lewandowski play in the Premier League. Crouch's comments came while discussing Bayern's failure to tie Lewandowski down to a new deal on BT Sport, following the Bundesliga giants' 7-1 win over RB Salzburg in their Champions League last-16 second-leg tie on Tuesday.

Lewandowski netted a hat-trick within 23 minutes in the clash at Allianz Arena to make Champions League history. Having converted from the penalty spot twice, in the 12th and 21st minutes, the prolific Poland international then netted a screamer two minutes later to complete a record-breaking hat-trick.

Peter Crouch said, in a post-match discussion on BT Sport, "It seems ridiculous. I don't know what else they (Bayern) want. I know he's approaching 34, but he looks like a machine still. He looks like he eats well, he lives correctly, he looks fit, and the numbers are absolutely ridiculous."

"Who are you going to go out there and sign to get you those sort of numbers? I know there has been talk of (Erling) Haaland if you want obviously longevity, but that's going to cost you a hell of a lot of money," Crouch added.

"I would love to see him (Lewandowski) in the Premier League," the former England international admitted.

"If I'm Bayern, you try and tie him down as quickly as possible," Crouch concluded.

Lewandowski's three goals against Salzburg came just a minute earlier than previous record-holder Marco Simone, who achieved the feat in 24 minutes of AC Milan's 2-1 defeat against Rosenborg back in 1996.

Tuesday's hat-trick was the latest high point of another breathtaking season for the Pole, taking his overall tally to a staggering 42 goals in 35 appearances.