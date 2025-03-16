WPL 2025 Final, MI vs DC: How Mumbai Indians triumphed over Delhi Capitals in thrilling title clash?

Read Full Article

WPL 2025: Mumbai Indians secured their second Women's Premier League (WPL) title after defeating Delhi Capitals by 8 runs in a thrilling final at Mumbai on Saturday. Harmanpreet Kaur's team successfully defended a target of 150, denying Delhi their maiden championship yet again.

Despite a valiant effort from Niki Prasad, who remained unbeaten on 25, Delhi Capitals fell short in their chase, losing their third consecutive WPL final.

Mumbai Indians pulled off thrilling win

Chasing 150, Delhi Capitals had a shaky start. Skipper Meg Lanning fell early for 13, followed by Shafali Verma, who managed just 4. The team struggled to build momentum as Jess Jonassen (13) and Annabel Sutherland (2) were dismissed, leaving them at 37/3.

Jemimah Rodrigues played a crucial knock, scoring 30, but was caught and bowled by Amelia Kerr, reducing Delhi to 66/5. The situation worsened as Sarah Bryce (5) was run out, leaving them at 83/6 in 12.5 overs.

A brief fightback came from Marizanne Kapp (40) and Niki Prasad, who stitched together a 40-run partnership, but Kapp's dismissal to Nat Sciver-Brunt ended Delhi's hopes. The tail could not provide much resistance as Shikha Pandey (0) and Minnu Mani (4) departed quickly, sealing Mumbai's victory.

Nat Sciver-Brunt was the standout performer with the ball, picking up 3/30, while Amelia Kerr (2/25) played a crucial role in the middle overs. Hayley Matthews, Shabnim Ismail, and Saika Ishaque contributed with a wicket each to ensure Mumbai's successful title defense. The Capitals were stranded for 141/9.

With this victory, Mumbai Indians reaffirmed their dominance in the Women's Premier League, while Delhi Capitals were left heartbroken yet again, falling short in the final for the third consecutive season.

How Mumbai Indians performed in batting?

Earlier, after winning the toss, Delhi Capitals opted to field first and made an immediate impact. Mumbai's openers struggled to find gaps, with Hayley Matthews being the first to depart after scoring just 3 off 10 balls, cleaned up by Marizanne Kapp. Yastika Bhatia followed soon after, managing only 8 off 14 deliveries as Kapp struck again, leaving MI reeling at 14/2.

However, captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Nat Sciver-Brunt launched a counterattack, stitching together a crucial 89-run partnership. Sciver-Brunt was eventually dismissed for 30 by Shree Charani, triggering a mini-collapse.

Amelia Kerr (2) and Sajeevan Sajana (0) fell in quick succession, reducing MI to 112/5. Then, captain Harmanpreet also had to depart after a well-made 66 off 44 balls, which included 9 boundaries and two maximums. G Kamalini was the last wicket to fall, contributing 10 runs.

Amanjot Kaur (14*) and Sanskriti Gupta (8*) added some crucial runs in the final overs, helping Mumbai reach 149/7.

For Delhi Capitals, Marizanne Kapp was the standout bowler with figures of 2/11. Jess Jonassen (2/26) and Shree Charani (2/43) also made key breakthroughs, while Annabel Sutherland chipped in with 1/29. They put up a score of 149/7.

Brief score: Mumbai Indians 149/7 ( Harmanpreet Kaur 66, Nat Sciver-Brunt 30; Marizanne Kapp 2/11) vs. Delhi Capitals 141/9 (Marizanne Kapp 40, Jemimah Rodrigues 30; Nat Sciver-Brunt 3/30).

