IPL 2025: Virat Kohli provides MAJOR hint at his international retirement ahead of the season

Team India and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Virat Kohli provided a major hint at his international retirement amid the speculations ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Kohli joined the RCB preparatory camp ahead of the IPL 2025 after a short break following India’s Champions Trophy triumph.

Virat Kohli was part of Team India that won the Champions Trophy for the first time since 2013. The 36-year-old had a good tournament as he amassed 218 runs, including a century and a fifty, at an average of 54.50 in five matches. This was Kohli’s second Champions Trophy triumph after winning it in 2013 and the fourth ICC title overall, making joint-most successful Indian player alongside Rohit Sharma.

After India’s Champions Trophy triumph, Virat Kohli did not utter a single on his retirement unlike how skipper Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja cleared the air when the rumours of their retirement from ODI cricket surfaced. However, it was believed that the Indian batting stalwart is likely to retire anytime soon, as he is potentially aiming for the ODI World Cup triumph in 2027. Virat Kohli is playing only two formats at international level as he had already retired from the T20Is following the T20 World Cup triumph.

Virat Kohli on his retirement rumours

Former India and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) put an end to the speculations of his retirement one for all. Speaking at the RCB Innovation Lab in Bengaluru, Virat Kohli assured the fans and audience at the event that he is not going to make any retirement announcements soon, adding that he enjoys playing cricket.

However, Kohli further added that he is no longer playing for any achievements, rather enjoying the game and maintaining a competitive streak.

“Don't get nervous. I'm not making any announcements. As of now everything is fine. I still love playing the game," Kohli said at the event.

“It pretty much comes down to just the pure joy, enjoyment, competitive streak, and love for the game. And as long as that is there I will continue to play. As I said today I am not playing for any achievement," he added.

Virat Kohli hints at international retirement before next Australia Tour

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli has provided a hint at retiring from international cricket before India’s next tour of Australia, which will take place in 2028. The star batter reflected on his performance in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, stating that he might not get a chance to make amends after disappointing Test series against Australia.

“If you ask me the intensity of how disappointed I've been - For me the most recent Australia tour would be the one that's most fresh. So, it might feel the most intense to me. But I can't look at it that way. I might not have an Australia tour again in four years.” the 36-year-old said.

“I don't have the chance to correct it. So you have to make peace with whatever's happened in your life. Like in 2014 (against England) I still had the chance to go in 2018 and do what I did. It might not have been the case.” he added.

Virat Kohli did not have an ideal series in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, as he could score only 190 runs, including a century, at an average of 23.75. After scoring a century in the Perth Test, Kohli scores in the next 8 innings read - 7, 11, 3, 36, 5, 17, and 6. Also, Team India failed to defend their Border-Gavaskar Trophy for the first time in 10 years after losing the five-match series 1-3 to Australia.

