Lewandowski fires Champions League hat-trick record; Bayern Munich fans laud heroics

Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski netted a hat-trick within 23 minutes against Red Bull Salzburg on Tuesday night to make Champions League history.

Legendary striker Robert Lewandowski has created Champions League history by netting the competition's fastest ever hat-trick as Bayern Munich ran riot against RB Salzburg with a thumping 7-1 win on Tuesday night.

The Bundesliga giants cruised Salzburg in the second leg of their last-16 clash at the Allianz Arena, following a 1-1 draw between the two sides in last month's opener.

Back then, Bayern needed a late Kingsley Coman strike to bail them out after Salzburg substitute Chukwubuike Adamu had scored the opener.

However, it didn't take long for the German giants to stamp their authority back on home turf as a rampant Lewandowski fired into European history.

Having converted from the penalty spot twice, in the 12th and 21st minutes, the prolific Poland international then netted a screamer two minutes later to complete a record-breaking hat-trick.

Lewandowski's trio of strikes within 23 minutes saw the veteran striker score the earliest treble ever netted in Champions League history.

Lewandowski's three goals came just a minute earlier than previous record-holder Marco Simone, who achieved the feat in 24 minutes of AC Milan's 2-1 defeat against Rosenborg back in 1996.

Tuesday's hat-trick was the latest high point of another breathtaking season for the Pole, taking his overall tally to a staggering 42 goals in 35 appearances.

Apart from Lewandowski, Serge Gnabry, Thomas Muller (2 goals), and Leroy Sane helped the hosts complete a 7-1 thrashing against Salzburg.

Bayern Munich fans expressed their excitement with several lauding Lewandowski as the best striker in the world - given that his latest record is something even the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi haven't achieved.