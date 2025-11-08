Tyreek Hill responds to speculation about his Dolphins future while recovering from a season‑ending injury.

Tyreek Hill has addressed swirling rumors about his long‑term future with the Miami Dolphins. NFL reporter Omar Kelly suggested the five‑time All‑Pro could be cut in 2026 as part of a cap space move, citing Hill’s season‑ending injury and lengthy rehabilitation. Kelly added that an insurance policy might make retirement more financially beneficial. Hill quickly dismissed the claim with a blunt five‑word post on social media: “Omar you don’t know shiii.”

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The star wide receiver suffered a devastating knee injury in Week 4 during Miami’s 27‑21 victory over the New York Jets. He tore multiple ligaments and underwent surgery the following day, ruling him out for the remainder of the 2025 season.

Hill began his NFL career with the Kansas City Chiefs before being traded to Miami in 2022. He signed a four‑year, $120 million extension with the Dolphins, solidifying his place among the league’s highest‑paid receivers. Over four seasons in Miami, Hill has recorded 4,733 receiving yards and 27 touchdowns, contributing to two playoff appearances. This year, before his injury, he managed 265 yards and one touchdown across four games.

Tyreek Hill’s Future Beyond Injury Under Spotlight

Retirement talk has added further uncertainty. Appearing on “The Set” podcast with former teammate Terron Armstead, Hill admitted he was considering stepping away from football depending on his mindset and physical condition. He emphasized the toll the sport takes both mentally and physically, while also expressing happiness with his family life and career accomplishments. Hill stressed he did not want to make rash decisions but acknowledged the difficulty of staying at the top level.

Scroll to load tweet…

Tyreek Hill’s relationship with the Dolphins has seen turbulence before. Following the team’s 8‑9 finish last season and missing the playoffs, he voiced frustration and hinted at wanting out. He later clarified his comments and returned for another year.

The Dolphins are once again facing challenges. Head coach Mike McDaniel’s job security is under scrutiny, and the team recently fired general manager Chris Grier after a disappointing 2‑7 record heading into their matchup against the Buffalo Bills. Tyreek Hill’s absence has only added to the uncertainty surrounding Miami’s future.