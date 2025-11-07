Washington quarterback Jayden Daniels received positive medical news after his elbow injury, keeping a 2025 return possible.

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels will not require surgery on his injured left elbow, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Further testing revealed no ligament damage, meaning the injury is less severe than initially feared. Daniels will not be placed on injured reserve for now, leaving the door open for a possible return later this season.

The injury occurred during the team’s Week 9 Monday Night Football loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Daniels dislocated his non-throwing elbow late in the game, sparking concern about his long-term availability. While the situation remains under evaluation, the Commanders will reassess during their upcoming bye week.

Backup Marcus Mariota will start at quarterback for Washington’s next two games, against the Detroit Lions and Miami Dolphins. Veteran Josh Johnson will serve as Mariota’s backup. How the team proceeds with Jayden Daniels beyond that point will depend heavily on their record.

Commanders’ Playoff Hopes Hanging By A Thread

Washington currently sits at 3-6, riding a four-game losing streak. A postseason return appears unlikely, and if the team drops either of its next two contests, the incentive to bring Daniels back diminishes. The Commanders are also without star wide receiver Terry McLaurin, further complicating their offensive outlook.

Jayden Daniels’ sophomore season has been plagued by injuries. He has already missed three games, two with a knee sprain and one with a hamstring issue, before suffering the elbow dislocation. This stands in stark contrast to his rookie campaign, when he played every game, won Offensive Rookie of the Year, and led Washington to its first NFC Championship Game appearance since 1991.

Mariota has made three starts and five appearances this season in Daniels’ absence. The 32-year-old, a pending free agent, will continue to guide the offense for now, with his performance likely impacting his market value. Jayden Daniels, meanwhile, will focus on rehabilitation without surgery, keeping alive the possibility of returning before the season ends.

Washington’s offseason moves included acquiring Laremy Tunsil and Deebo Samuel, along with drafting offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr. Expectations were high after last year’s 12-5 record, but the team’s struggles have turned 2025 into a nightmare campaign.