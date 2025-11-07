Dallas Cowboys defensive end Marshawn Kneeland tragically died at 24, with police reports detailing pursuit events.

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Marshawn Kneeland has died at the age of 24, the team confirmed Thursday. Authorities later revealed that Kneeland was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound near Frisco, Texas, following a police pursuit.

The Texas Department of Public Safety stated that his death has been ruled a suicide, though investigations remain ongoing.

According to reports, DPS troopers attempted to stop Kneeland’s vehicle for a traffic violation on the Dallas North Tollway near Keller Springs Boulevard. When he refused to stop, a pursuit began but was eventually terminated after troopers lost sight of the vehicle.

Later, Kneeland’s car was discovered on the southbound lanes of Dallas Parkway near Warren Parkway, where it had been involved in a crash. Inside, the Cowboys player was found deceased.

The news prompted an outpouring of condolences from fans and members of the football community, who expressed grief over the sudden loss.

Career Highlight Days Before His Passing

Just three days before his death, Kneeland had celebrated a career milestone. In the Cowboys’ Week 9 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, he scored his first NFL touchdown. The defensive end recovered a blocked punt in the end zone during the second quarter, cutting the deficit to 10-7 with under four minutes before halftime.

Kneeland entered the league as the No. 56 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft out of Western Michigan. His rookie season saw him appear in 11 games, recording 14 tackles, nine of them solo, along with one pass defended and a fumble recovery.

In the 2025 campaign, Kneeland played in seven contests, adding 12 tackles, six solo, another fumble recovery, and the touchdown that marked his only career score.

The Cowboys, currently 3-5-1, are scheduled to face the Las Vegas Raiders (2-6) on Monday, November 17, following their bye week in Week 10.