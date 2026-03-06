Bangladesh has named its squad for the three-match ODI series against Pakistan, starting March 11. Afif Hossain makes a notable return, while Litton Das retains his spot. Nurul Hasan, Jaker Ali Anik, and Shamim Hossain have been omitted.

Bangladesh have announced their squad for the upcoming ODI series against Pakistan in Dhaka, as per the ICC website. The three-match series will begin on March 11, with the remaining matches scheduled for March 13 and March 15.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Key Inclusions and Omissions

Bangladesh's most recent ODI assignment was when they hosted West Indies for a three-match ODI series in Mirpur. The hosts clinched the series 2-1. Afif Hossain is the most notable inclusion, returning to the ODI squad for the first time since December 2024. Mahidul Islam has retained his place from the squad that last played an ODI series against the West Indies in October 2025, while Litton Das also keeps his spot despite a recent lean patch in the format. Nurul Hasan, Jaker Ali Anik and Shamim Hossain have been omitted from the squad, while Hasan Mahmud (tennis elbow) and Tanzim Hasan Sakib (back injury) continue to remain unavailable. The injured duo is expected to recover fully by the end of the month.

Chairman on Selection Calls

Bangladesh selection panel chairman Gazi Ashraf Hossain also clarified several of the selection calls, including the decision to retain Litton Das in the squad. "There may be questions about Litton Das's recent ODI form, but he has been working closely with the coaches on his game. We believe he can soon produce his best in this format and are considering him as an option to strengthen the middle order. (Afif) brings valuable experience and is currently appears to be in fine touch. Mahidul Islam has been retained and this is a good opportunity for him to fulfil the potential he has shown," he said as quoted by the ICC website.

Bangladesh squad for ODI series vs Pakistan

Mehidy Hasan Miraz (c), Soumya Sarkar, Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Tawhid Hridoy, Litton Das, Afif Hossain, Mahidul Islam Bhuiyan, Rishad Hossain, Tanvir Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Nahid Rana.

Bangladesh vs Pakistan ODI series schedule

11 March - 1st ODI, Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka 13 March - 2nd ODI, Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka 15 March - 3rd ODI, Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka. (ANI)