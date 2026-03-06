Brendon McCullum expressed his desire to continue as England's head coach after their T20 World Cup 2026 semifinal exit. India beat England by seven runs in a thriller despite Jacob Bethell's century, with McCullum saying he loves the job.

Brendon McCullum expressed that he would love to continue as England's head coach following the team's T20 World Cup 2026 exit after their loss to co-hosts India in the semifinal on Thursday at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. India defeated England by seven runs in a high-scoring thriller at Wankhede and sealed their place in the T20 WC final against New Zealand. Sanju Samson's 42-ball 89 set the tone for India's massive first innings score of 253-7. However, England, courtesy of Jacob Bethell's maiden T20I century, were in the hunt for India's target for most of the match and made India sweat for the win.

'I would love to carry on'

After England's thrilling semi-final defeat to India, McCullum said he loves the coaching job and stated that England have achieved "some really cool things" over the last few years, but there is still so much left to attain. "I love the job. It's a great job. It doesn't come without its challenges, of course, but that is the nature of it. I feel we have achieved some really cool things over the last few years but there is still so much to achieve with the side, across all formats. I would love to carry on, so we will see what unfolds over the next little while. Right now, after being on the road for a fair bit of time, it's about getting home, watching some fast horses and playing some shocking golf," McCullum told Sky Sports as quoted by their website.

Time for reflection

McCullum said they will have some time to reflect and assess what's working, and expressed his desire to help lead the Three Lions forward. "A bit of time to reflect, to let things land and objectively look at what is and isn't working. We will see what happens. I would love to help lead the team through to the next stage," McCullum said. (ANI)