At the opening race weekend of the 2026 Formula 1 season in Melbourne, Alpine Academy driver and Formula 1 Reserve Driver Kush Maini was seen in the paddock wearing the Rotoris Astonia Sports Chronograph in Phantom Black. This is the first time an Indian watch brand has been seen on the Formula 1 grid.

The race took place at Melbourne's Albert Park Circuit, where Maini was photographed wearing the watch during the F1 weekend. Rotoris launched globally earlier this year. As per the press release, its watches draw inspiration from motorsport timing and precision engineering, ideas that influenced the design of the Astonia chronograph. The appearance also comes at a time when Formula 1 is growing rapidly in India. In recent years, the sport has seen a rise in viewership, especially among younger audiences interested in racing, technology and engineering.

The Astonia Sports Chronograph

The watch worn by Maini features a 42mm matte black stainless steel case, a tachymetre bezel, sapphire crystal glass and an FKM rubber strap. It uses Rotoris's proprietary Q-MATIC technology, powered by Seiko's TMI VK63 meca-quartz movement. The system combines quartz accuracy with the sweeping chronograph hand and pushers typically found in mechanical chronographs.

Voices on the Landmark Collaboration

Speaking about his experience wearing the Rotoris Astonia Sports Chronograph, Kush Maini said, "I connect with Astonia not just because of the aesthetics but a deeper connection. Time doesn't define me. I define the time I have. Always moving, always building. I am Kush Maini, and I'm always becoming more."

Prerna Gupta, Co-Founder & Chief Business Officer, Rotoris said that Maini represents exactly what Rotoris stands for. "When we designed the Astonia, it was born from racing instruments. The tachymetre. The chronograph pushers. The precision of split-second measurement. Seeing it on the wrist of a racing driver at a Formula 1 circuit, at the opening race of the season, is a moment that brings the philosophy full circle. What makes this partnership meaningful is that Kush represents exactly what Rotoris stands for. A decade of discipline, climbing through every tier of motorsport, earning each step forward. For a young Indian watch brand to appear on the Formula 1 grid in its first year, on the wrist of one of India's most promising racing drivers, signals something larger. It shows that Indian design and engineering can stand confidently on the global stage," he said.

About the Driver and the Brand

Kush Maini, is an Indian racing driver currently competing in the FIA Formula 2 Championship with ART Grand Prix. He is part of the Alpine Academy and serves as Test and Reserve Driver for the BWT Alpine Formula One Team. He is also a reserve driver for Mahindra Racing in Formula E.

Rotoris is a watch brand founded by Aakash Anand, Prerna Gupta, Anant Narula and Kunal Kapania. The company has raised USD 3 million in seed funding from investors including Nikhil Kamath, Vivek Oberoi, Tanmay Bhatt, 100 Unicorns and Venture Catalysts. The brand launched in February 2026 with 2,100 numbered watches released through invitation-only access. (ANI)