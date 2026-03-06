The first-ever Khelo India Tribal Games will be held in Chhattisgarh from March 26 to April 6. The games, featuring seven medal sports, aim to empower tribal athletes and expand India's talent base, as announced by Mansukh Mandaviya.

The inaugural edition of the Khelo India Tribal Games (KITG) will be held between March 26 and April 6 in three cities in Chhattisgarh - Raipur, Jagdalpur and Sarguja. This was announced by Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya, on Thursday, as per a release.

The Games will feature seven medal sports - athletics, football, hockey, weightlifting, archery, swimming and wrestling. There will be two demonstration sports - mallakhamb and kabaddi. KITG will see representation from most states and Union Territories of India.

A Vision for Viksit Bharat

"The Khelo India Tribal Games are part of our expanding footprint that offers an opportunity and scope to every young person wanting to play a sport. It is part of PM Narendra Modi's vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2024 and sports has a massive role to play in that journey," said Mandaviya.

The logo, theme song and mascot of the first-ever Khelo India Tribal Games (KITG) were formally unveiled at the Late B. R. Yadav Sports Stadium in Bilaspur on December 23. The launch ceremony was graced by Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh Vishnu Deo Sai and Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao.

Strengthening the Talent Base

Mandaviya stressed how the Games will strengthen the talent base emerging from tribal areas. "Tapping talent from tribal regions is key and continuously expanding our athlete-base is the requirement of the hour. We are ensuring that talented youngsters from tribal communities are identified early, supported systematically, and integrated into the national sports framework," Mandaviya added.

The KITG 2026 will be jointly managed by the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, Sports Authority of India (SAI), Indian Olympic Association, National Sports Federations and the Chhattisgarh state organising committee, with technical standards benchmarked against international competitions.

Mascot 'Morveer' Unveiled

The official mascot 'Morveer', is a name deeply rooted in Chhattisgarh's cultural ethos. Derived from two powerful words -- 'Mor', meaning mine or our own in Chhattisgarhi, and 'Veer', symbolising courage and valour -- Morveer represents the spirit, pride and identity of India's tribal communities.

A Milestone for Tribal Empowerment

Chhattisgarh becoming the first state to host this landmark national event, dedicated exclusively to tribal athletes, marks a significant milestone in India's sporting journey aimed at tribal empowerment and grassroots inclusion.

The Khelo India Tribal Games are part of the Khelo India Scheme, a flagship Central Sector Scheme of the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, Government of India, aimed at promoting mass participation and sporting excellence. Khelo India Games have been declared an 'Event of National Importance' in 2020 under the Sports Broadcasting Signals Act, 2007. (ANI)