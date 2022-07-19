Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tottenham Hotspur secures Djed Spence signing from Middlesbrough

    Tottenham Hotspur has made its seventh signing of the season. It has roped in defender Djed Spence from Championship side Middlesbrough for an undisclosed fee.

    First Published Jul 19, 2022, 3:47 PM IST

    English giants Tottenham Hotspur is on a roll regarding player transfers and signing in the ongoing transfer market. On Tuesday, it secured its seventh season signing in the form of English defender Djed Spence from Championship side Middlesbrough. Although his signing fees and other details remain undisclosed, it is being reported that his transfer is worth £12.5 million, along with add-ons, while the deal is for five years, with his contract set to run until 2027. Spurs would be his third senior club after beginning his career with Middlesbrough and having had a short spell with Nottingham Forest in 2021-22.

    As for Spence's club career is concerned, he began as a youth with Fulham in 2016 before moving to Middlesbrough in 2018. The 21-year-old has played 120 competitive matches, while he also has five goals to his name, with a couple coming for Middlesbrough and three at Forest. As for titles, the EFL Championship play-offs remain the only title he has won to date.

    ALSO READ: Atletico Madrid turn down opportunity to sign Ronaldo; say 'not economically viable'

    Considering his other individual accolades:

    • EFL Young Player of the Month: December 2019 - March 2022
    • EFL Championship Player of the Month - March 2022
    • EFL Championship Goal of the Month - March 2022
    • EFL Championship Team of the Season - 2021–22

    In the international circuit, he is yet to make his senior team debut for England. However, he has played for England U-21, having played the European Championship Qualifying matches. As for his personal life, he is the younger brother of British actress Karla-Simone Spence.

    Last Updated Jul 19, 2022, 3:46 PM IST
