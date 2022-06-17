'To me, this war is a catastrophe, a complete horror' - Igor Denisov on Russia's Ukraine invasion

Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine has been condemned by all. Meanwhile, former Russian football skipper Igor Denisov too has rebuked the same, while he fears for his life.

Ukraine has been invaded by Russia for nearly three months now, leading to catastrophe and loss of life and property. The entire world has condemned Russia's brutal and unprovoked attack, while even some Russians are not in favour of it. Along the same lines, former Russian football skipper Igor Denisov has labelled the attack by his country on its neighbour as a "complete horror". However, the 38-year-old former midfielder is now fearing for his life. He dreads that he could either be killed by his country's army men or even be imprisoned for speaking out against his country's decisions.

In a YouTube interview with sports journalist Nobel Arustamyan, Denisov stated, "To me, this war is a catastrophe, a complete horror. Maybe, they'll put me in jail or kill me for these words, but I'm telling it like it is." Since the attacks, Russia has been imposed heavy diplomatic and financial sanctions from across the globe.

Denisov also revealed that he had written to the Russian president Vladimir Putin, urging him to stop the attack on Ukraine. "I am a proud guy. It was after three or four days. I even said to him that I am ready to go on my knees before you so that he would stop it all," he concluded.

Besides Denisov, Ukrainian footballers Oleksandr Zinchenko and Andriy Shevchenko have also constantly pleaded with their neighbouring Russia to stop the invasion immediately. However, Denisov has become the first prominent Russian athlete to speak out against his nation.