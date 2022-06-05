Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Qatar WC play-off: Flag sent by soldiers inspire Ukraine squad ahead of Wales clash

    Ukraine secured a spot in the playoff final against Wales after an impressive performance in victory over Scotland in Glasgow on Wednesday.

    Cardiff, First Published Jun 5, 2022, 12:57 PM IST

    Ukraine football's head coach, Oleksandr Petrakov, has revealed a flag from the battleground sent by soldiers fighting on the frontline against Russian forces will hang in the dressing room and lend inspiration for the squad in their World Cup 2022 playoff against Wales on Sunday.

    Ukraine, who secured a spot in the playoff final after an impressive win over Scotland on Wednesday, is one win away from sealing a berth in the Qatar World Cup 2022. Russia invaded the eastern European country over 100 days ago, and the bloody war has brought heavy casualties on both sides.

    Ukraine's national football team is desperate to give hope to their people by qualifying for November's showpiece event. Petrakov's side can count on the support of most neutrals worldwide. They set up their Cardiff showdown by beating Scotland 3-1 at Hampden Park on a night of raw emotion.

    Also read: 'Stay Strong': French Open champion Swiatek sends message to war-torn Ukraine

    Ukraine coach dedicated that victory to the soldiers, defending their country against attacks from Putin's forces. The Football Association of Wales has given 100 tickets to Ukrainian refugees for the game.

    "Our team wrote to soldiers and received a flag from the war, which they promised to hang in the dressing room," said Petrakov, who became visibly emotional discussing the situation in Ukraine and spoke little at his pre-match press conference.

    "It's a really hard situation in Ukraine, and not everyone can watch football because of the situation, but we will try to concentrate and play well," he added.

    Petrakov, whose side trained on Saturday exactly 24 hours before kick-off, pointed to Gareth Bale, Aaron Ramsey and Daniel James as key threats. "I noted that the [Wales] team is very cooperated and very good, especially Bale, Ramsey and James," he said. "But I think we are good too and everybody will have the chance to see a good game."

    Also read: Today it's Ukraine, tomorrow it may be you, says tearful Man City star Zinchenko

    Meanwhile, Dynamo Kyiv midfielder Oleksandr Karavaev's family live in the southern city of Kherson, which is under Russian occupation. 

    "They cannot watch the match because there is no connection and internet. But they communicate by messages and they read the news. I had my birthday on June 3 and, also my mum's, and it was a nice present for them," Karavaev said. 

    "The occupation changed much for my friends, many of then lost work. But they hope the occupation and freeing of the lands and returning of normal routine will happen soon. They are all in positive mood because they see the cost of the war (to Russia) and see that it is possible for Ukraine to defend in this war," he added.

    "The game in Scotland was very emotional for us. But we know this is the most important game of our lives and we will do everything possible to win it," the 30-year-old concluded.

    Also read: 'It's been an honour': Gareth Bale pens emotional farewell to Real Madrid fans

    Last Updated Jun 5, 2022, 12:57 PM IST
