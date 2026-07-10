Former Indian footballer Robin Singh believes the Spain vs Belgium FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-final will be won in the midfield, highlighting the clash between Spain's possession play and Belgium's fast counter-attacking style led by De Bruyne.

Former Indian footballer Robin Singh believes the midfield battle will be the key factor in deciding the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-final between Spain and Belgium. He highlighted the clash between Spain's possession-based approach and Belgium's fast counter-attacking style, saying the team that controls the midfield could have the advantage, according to a Zee5 press release.

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Spain's midfield maestros Pedri and Rodri, along with teenage sensation Lamine Yamal, will look to dictate proceedings against a Belgium side capable of turning defence into attack in seconds through Kevin De Bruyne, Jeremy Doku and Leandro Trossard. With contrasting styles set to collide, the blockbuster quarter-final could well be decided by one battle.

Spain's Attacking Approach

Zee5 expert Robin Singh believes the midfield battle will be crucial in deciding the Spain vs Belgium clash, with Spain's possession-based style facing Belgium's quick counter-attacking approach. "Whoever controls the midfield might win the game," he said according to a press release by Zee5. Robin believes Spain must be far more direct in their attacking approach against Belgium. "Spain needs to play a lot more incisively through the middle. They enjoyed the ball possession but could not break the low block down. The wingers also have to cut in to support Oyarzabal, with the width being provided by the overlapping full-backs. Rather than moving the ball side to side, Spain need to play through the middle, with Pedri occupying those spaces between the lines. Yamal also needs to be found in one-on-one situations because that can really cause Belgium problems," he said.

Belgium's Counter-Attacking Threat

Belgium, however, possess the pace to exploit the spaces left behind Spain's adventurous full-backs. "If Belgium attack and commit their full-backs forward, Trossard and Doku can cause issues. If they score early, Spain will become more open. Then, when Lukaku comes in during the second half, he gives Belgium another threat, especially against the young Cubarsi," said Robin.

The Decisive Central Battle

According to him, that central battle could ultimately decide which team books its place in the semi-finals, "In tournament football, your spine is very important and, for Spain, it is Pedri, Rodri and Cubarsi. Rodri dictates play while Pedri is outstanding at progressing the ball. This gives them an advantage against Belgium, who rely more on chaos. If Spain can keep possession and starve Belgium of transition opportunities, that could be the key. Whoever controls the midfield might win the game."

Belgium's Tactical Balance

Belgium, meanwhile, will rely heavily on Kevin De Bruyne's vision to launch quick attacks while attempting to bypass Spain's midfield press and unleash the pace of Doku and Trossard in transition. Robin believes Belgium's balance has improved significantly but insists they cannot afford to defend for 90 minutes. "Belgium have recovered absolutely brilliantly. Rudi Garcia tweaked the formation to allow this Belgium side to play a 5-4-1 in defensive transitions and then hurt teams on the counter with the pace of Trossard and Doku. De Ketelaere has been an excellent replacement for Lukaku in this tournament. But if Belgium simply sit back against Spain, the question is how long they can sustain that. They need to play with a middle block, continue attacking through the wings and use their set-piece threat by delivering crosses into De Ketelaere." (ANI)