After successfully defending his Wimbledon title against Alexander Zverev, Jannik Sinner gave a memorable victory speech. He humorously teased his mother, Siglinde, for leaving the stadium due to nerves, a comment that delighted fans online.

The World No.1 and Italian tennis star Jannik Sinner hilariously teased his mother Siglinde after successfully defending the Wimbledon title on Sunday, July 12. Sinner defeated Alexander in four sets - 6-3, 4-6, 7-6(4), 6-2, in the final to clinch his second consecutive title at the All England Club.

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After losing the opening set to the German star, who was crowned French Open champion in June this year, Sinner managed to make a comeback and won the next three sets to secure the championship, confirming his dominance on the grass courts of London. In the fourth set, the Italian’s physical superiority shone through as he broke Zverev early, capitalizing on the German’s fatigue after their grueling 3 hours and 46 minutes battle.

Throughout his successful maiden Wimbledon title defence campaign, Jannik Sinner dropped only one set, which came in the final against Alexander Zverev. This means the World No. 1 won all his previous matches in straight sets, showcasing a level of clinical efficiency rarely seen at the All England Club.

Also Read: Wimbledon title defence 'means a lot' after tough year, says Sinner

‘She Left The Stadium a Couple of Times’

Following his successful Wimbledon title defence, Jannik Sinner stole the spotlight with his victory speech, especially when he turned his attention to his mother, Siglinde, who was watching from the players' box.

During the victory speech, Sinner thanked his team and family for their unwavering belief, but it was his lighthearted jab at his mother that became the talk of the town. The World No.1 hilariously said that his mother ‘left the stadium a couple of times’, further explaining the intense pressure of being the parent of a player.

“I have to thank the whole team, the whole support I get from the whole box. My mum, I see her; she left the stadium a couple of times,” Sinner said.

“Being a player, it's not easy, you know? (laughs) But in the same time, it's been an amazing final once again. It always takes two players, and me and Sascha try to give everything we have. I'm very happy, of course, about the win, but I'm mostly very happy about the level we both played,” he added.

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Jannik Sinner’s mother, Siglinde, has long been known for her quiet, private nature and her tendency to find the tension of watching her son’s high-stakes matches overwhelming. She would often stay away from the spotlight during the tense matches, including the Wimbledon 2026 final, where Sinner lost the opening set and endured a tough win in the second set.

However, Siglinde’s presence in the stadium was a testament to her unwavering support, even when the nerves became too much to bear.

Jannik Sinner’s Humorous Shout-Out to His Mother Sparks Reactions

Jannik Sinner’s hilarious revelation of his mother leaving the stadium a couple of times due to the intense match-day nerves has sparked a wave of joy and laughter on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), where fans and tennis enthusiasts were calling it the most relatable highlight of the entire championship.

Taking to their X handles, fans and tennis enthusiasts found Sinner's remark hilarious and relatable, joking that his mother was simply trying to keep her emotions and blood pressure under control. Many affectionately hailed ‘Mama Siglinde’ as the real star of the final, praised her unwavering support despite repeatedly leaving the stands.

Others joked that Siglinde deserved a trophy for making the most exits during the match, while some quipped that no one suffers through Sinner's finals more than his mother.

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Meanwhile, Jannik Sinner became the first Italian man to defend a Wimbledon title in the Open Era, further cementing his place in tennis history as he continues his dominant run atop the ATP rankings.

Also Read: Sinner defends Wimbledon title, credits team for support over Zverev