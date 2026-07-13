Jannik Sinner defeated Alexander Zverev in a four-set final to successfully defend his Wimbledon men's singles title, becoming the 10th player to achieve the feat at the All England Club and securing his fifth Grand Slam trophy.

Sinner credits team after successful Wimbledon title defence

World No. 1 Jannik Sinner credited his team for their support after successfully defending his Wimbledon men's singles title and expressed confidence that runner-up Alexander Zverev will add more Grand Slam trophies to his collection. Sinner defeated Zverev 6-7(7), 7-6(2), 6-3, 6-4 to retain the Wimbledon title, becoming the 10th player to successfully defend the men's singles crown at the All England Club.

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The victory also earned the Italian his fifth Grand Slam title and first major trophy of the 2026 season. Speaking during the trophy presentation after defeating Zverev in the final, Sinner thanked his coaching staff and support team for helping him prepare for the championship match.

'An amazing final'

"We both started off very well. We prepared in the best possible way, me and my team, so I have to thank the whole team and the whole support I get from the whole box," Sinner said.

The Italian praised the quality of the final, saying both players gave everything they had on Centre Court. "It has been an amazing final once again and it always takes two players and Sascha and I tried to give everything we had. I am very happy about the win, but also the level that we both played," he added.

'No better place to play tennis'

Describing Wimbledon as the pinnacle of the sport, Sinner said competing on Centre Court remained a special experience that he never takes for granted. "There is no better place to play tennis. You can feel the nerves Sunday morning waking up and it is a very special day and you never know how many times you will be able to come back on Sunday, so I never take things for granted," the World No. 1 said.

Words of encouragement for Zverev

Sinner also had words of encouragement for Zverev, who finished runner-up after a hard-fought four-set contest. "You reached one of your main goals, winning Grand Slams and you made it happen in Paris and today you were so, so close," Sinner said.

"If you play like this, I am very sure you will have this one at home as well. I know your goal is to become No. 1 in the world as well and you are very close," he added.

The win made Sinner the 10th player to retain the Wimbledon men's singles title and extended his winning streak against Zverev to 10 matches. The Italian bounced back from an early French Open exit to secure his sixth ATP title of the year, while Zverev's hopes of winning back-to-back Grand Slams ended despite reaching his second consecutive major final.