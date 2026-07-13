German legend Oliver Kahn previews the FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-finals, stating tactical discipline, mentality, and fine margins will be key. He calls Spain vs France a "fascinating tactical battle" and gives France a slight edge for the title.

As the FIFA World Cup 2026 reaches the semi-final stage, Oliver Kahn, legendary German goalkeeper, believes the race to the title is too close to call, with tactical discipline, mentality and fine margins set to decide who reaches the final.

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Spain vs France: A Tactical Showdown

Previewing the last four, Kahn, a Zee 5 expert for the FIFA World Cup, described Spain vs France as "one of the most fascinating tactical battles" of the tournament, with Spain's possession-based approach coming up against France's devastating counter-attacking game. He said, "The team that controls the midfield without sacrificing its defensive structure will have the upper hand. Semi-finals are often decided by fine margins rather than sustained dominance," according to a press release from ZEE 5.

Patience and Intelligent Pressing

On how Spain can break down France's compact defence, Kahn stressed patience and balance. "Spain have to stay patient but purposeful. They need to move the ball quickly, create overloads and maintain strong defensive balance because France are one of the best teams in transition," he said.

The German great also believes the battle in midfield will determine the outcome. "It's not about pressing constantly - it's about pressing intelligently. Whichever side controls the central areas and prevents the opposition from playing through the middle will probably control the game," Kahn said.

Beyond Tactics: Key Deciding Factors

The Modern Goalkeeper

Drawing on his own experience, Kahn highlighted the growing influence of goalkeepers in modern football and said, "Modern goalkeepers are effectively the first attackers as well as the last defenders... One good decision, or one mistake from a goalkeeper, can completely change the outcome."

The Mental Game

Beyond tactics, Kahn believes mentality will separate the finalists. "The best teams stick to their game plan. They don't panic, stay emotionally disciplined and continue making good decisions under pressure," he said.

Kahn's Prediction: A Slight Edge for France

Asked to identify the strongest contender for the title, Kahn gave France a slight edge while acknowledging how closely matched the remaining teams are. He said, "If I had to pick one team based purely on what we've seen so far, I would probably say France. They look the most complete side in terms of balance, depth and their ability to win games in different ways. But the margins between these four teams are extremely small, and any one of them is capable of lifting the World Cup."

Watch the FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE and exclusively on Zee 5 in Hindi, English, Malayalam, and Bangla. France are facing the 2010 edition winners Spain in the first semi-final in Texas, whereas the second semi-final clash is between the defending champions Argentina and England in Atlanta on Wednesday (local time). (ANI)